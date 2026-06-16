Mysuru: CREST displays models of rainwater harvesting ponds for two beer firms; showcases green energy, biogas solutions

<p>Mysuru: At a time when the energy crisis looms large, Center for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology (CREST) at the National Institute of Engineering college is demonstrating their technological interventions to provide renewable and sustainable technologies, to meet most of the energy needs of not just people of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> but across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a>. </p><p>They are displaying models of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rain-water-harvesting">rainwater harvesting</a> (RWH) ponds which have been established with their intervention in the campuses of two beer companies. </p><p>"While they need a huge quantum of water, with RWH ponds their dependency on Cauvery, Kabini rivers and borewell water, has reduced by about 30 per cent," shared S Shamsundar, Head, NIE-CREST.</p><p>"One beer company in Mysuru requires 16 lakh liters water per day. Now 85 lakh liters capacity RWH pond established in their 60 acre campus, fills ten days a year. They harvest and use 8.5 crore liter water per year. Another beer company in Nanjangud requires about 8 lakh liters water per day. Now their RWH pond with 35 lakh liters capacity harvests 3.5 crore liter water per year in their 30 acres campus. They have even intervened in establishing such RWH systems at Mysuru Palace, KSIC, Administrative Training Institute, their own college hostels among other places," Shamsundar explained.</p>.Bengaluru: Three die while cleaning rainwater harvesting pit.<p>These models are demonstrated as part of world environment month long celebrations at CREST. </p><p><strong>Micro Grid</strong></p><p>They are even exhibiting the model of micro grid based renewable energy power plant used for electrification of three remote hamlets in Hunsur taluk. </p><p>Shamsunder explained that this plant can be utilised in remote areas like tribal areas, coffee estates where there is no electric grid or grid not reliable. </p><p>This plant utilises locally available renewable energy sources such as solar energy, biomass energy, hydel energy and wind energy, alternatively depending on need.</p>.26 of 33 crest gates installed at Tungabhadra Board dam, remaining to be fixed by month-end.<p>They have installed one such plant which generates 35kwh/day, used for electrification of 75 houses in Billenahosalli and Lakshmipura tribal hamlets; another plant used for electrification of 14 houses (enough for three bulbs and a phone charger) and 2 street lights of Hemmige hamlet of Hunsur taluk. </p><p><strong>Compact Biogas</strong></p><p>They have also displayed kitchen waste compact biogas which can be installed with 1000 liter and 750 liter PVC tanks generating 0.6 m of gas per day with 2 kg kitchen waste. </p><p>Shamsunder explained that they utilise the food waste of hostel and canteen, for the plant at CREST and the gas generated in it is used in their kitchen. They even bottle biogas. The slurry, a byproduct of it, is used as organic manure for their plants. </p><p>They have installed about 60 such units in the entire State including railway workshop in Mysuru; 50 kg plant in NIE boys hostel; 1.5 tonne per day capacity plant at Mysuru Zoo; one tonne capacity plant at oxygen acer at Chikkalli which is used for even electricity generation, he said. </p><p><strong>Biomass stove</strong></p><p>Shamsundar informed that, fuel efficient biomass large cooking stove, bath water stove built using locally available materials like bricks, red soil can enhance thermal efficiency by 40 per cent for 1.2 kg firewood burnt per day. This kind of stove is installed in the Dasaho Bhavan of Chamundi Hill. They can be best used at hostels, hotels and canteens, he said. </p><p>They have also displayed waste management via aerobic composting, composting units used for cultivation of organic vegetables. They are providing information on their solar energy technologies including solar power plant, solar cooker, parabolic solar cooker and solar drier; sustainable building technologies like stabilised compressed earth blocks; bio-fuel/diesel information and demonstration center. People can visit CREST round the year, for guidance on these green technologies. </p>