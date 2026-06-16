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Mysuru: CREST displays models of rainwater harvesting ponds for two beer firms; showcases green energy, biogas solutions

They are even exhibiting the model of micro grid based renewable energy power plant used for electrification of three remote hamlets in Hunsur taluk.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruRainwater harvesting

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