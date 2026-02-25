Menu
Mysuru: Crime rate declined in 2025 compared to last 4 years, says top cop

Commissioner Seema Latkar said crime fell in 2025 compared to the past four years, with 18 murders and 350 property offences recorded.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 17:25 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 17:25 IST
