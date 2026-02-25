<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysurus-rane-madaras-road-remains-a-death-trap-for-5-years-kiadb-faces-heat-3911445">Mysuru </a>city Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that the crime rate in the city has reduced in 2025, compared to the last four years. </p><p>Elaborating on the progress, she said, "In 2025, there were 18 murder cases and 17 were detected. There were 22 in 2024 and all were detected. Out of 30 murders in 2023, 28 were detected. In 2022, there were 25 murders and 23 were detected. In 2021, there were 23 murders and 22 were detected."</p><p>Among murders reported in 2025, one was related to rowdy activities; one was murder for gain; two were due to revenge and enmity; two were due to sudden quarrel; two were due to civil disputes; three were related to family dispute; and four were related to adultery and illegal affair whereas one was rape with murder. </p><p><strong>Property offences</strong></p><p>According to police, there were 350 property related offences including four dacoity, five robbery, 21 chain snatching; seven house burglary and 47 house breaking theft and 266 thefts. They detected 94 cases. In 2024, there were 359 property related offences and 182 were detected; in 2023, there were 445 cases and 205 were detected; there were 554 cases in 2022 and 256 were detected; there were 450 in 2021 and 221 were detected. </p><p><strong>Crime against women</strong></p><p>There were 211 crimes against women in 2025 including six rape; three dowry deaths; 55 molestations; 141 dowry harassments; six outraging the modesty of women and all 211 were detected. There were 222 cases in 2024; 310 in 2023; 261 in 2022; 186 in 2021 - all of which were reported.</p><p>Among the rape cases, four were related to elopement, one was related to promising for marriage; one was a fake case. </p>.'Property return parade' in Mysuru: City top cop returns Rs 2.96 cr worth stolen properties to owners.<p><strong>Cyber crimes</strong></p><p>There were 188 cyber crimes reported and 19 were detected in 2025. Among them, 88 were related to online investment fraud/share market; 25 related to job frauds/task fraud; 17 were digital arrests; seven were regarding lucky draw/gifts; nine were related to OTP/KYC.</p><p><strong>22 NDPS cases booked; 30 kg ganja, 311 gram synthetic drugs seized this year</strong></p><p>Police have cracked 22 cases under NDPS act and seized 30.255 kg ganja, 311 gram and 579 milligram synthetic drugs in Mysuru city this year, so far. They have even booked 102 cases for consumption of drugs. </p><p>Commissioner Latkar said that the accused got drugs from other places in the city. During the financial year 2025-26, they have externed 16 drug peddlers booked under NDPS act so far. </p><p>A case has been booked under Goonda act against a rowdy sheeter of Vidyaranyapuram police station limits.</p>