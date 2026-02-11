<p>Calling for a shift from rote learning to application-based assessment, Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) N Manjushree on Wednesday encouraged the teaching faculty members to adopt evaluation methods that foster critical thinking and creativity among the students.</p><p>Manjushree delivered the inaugural address, virtually, at the regional-level capacity-building programme for degree college faculty, organised jointly by the office of the Regional Joint Director, Mysuru and the Karnataka State Higher Education Council at Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Wednesday.</p>.Mysuru to get hi-tech silk cocoon market soon; two acres land identified.<p><strong>Beyond marks</strong></p><p>"Assessment is not just about giving marks; it dictates how students adapt their learning habits. If we test only memory, they will focus on memorisation. We must move towards fair and transparent methods that measure true understanding," Manjushree said.</p><p>Addressing the theme of 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace and Classroom', she highlighted that classrooms today are diverse in every sense, with many first-generation learners. "Inclusion doesn't mean treating everyone the same; it means ensuring everyone gets a fair opportunity to succeed. A supportive teacher can change the direction of a student's life," she said.</p><p><strong>Changing pedagogy</strong></p><p>Regional Joint Director D S Prathima, who chaired the event, said that the higher education landscape is evolving with the introduction of semester schemes, internal assessments and concepts from the National Education Policy (NEP) and State Education Policy (SEP). "We have moved to a 60-40 marks system with a focus on skill-based education. The faculty members should constantly upgrade their skills to address the barriers like language and diverse student backgrounds, especially for those from rural areas like Chamarajanagar and Mandya," she said.</p>.Lahar Singh Siroya demands setting up craft village along Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.<p><strong>Resource persons</strong></p><p>Retired professor and State Nodal Officer for Placement Cell A Narayana Prasad and chairperson, Department of Genetics and Genomics, University of Mysore, Sutturu S Malini, served as resource persons. They conducted sessions on 'Assessment and Evaluation Strategies for Student Learning'.</p><p>University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N K Loknath was the chief guest. College principal C Nataraj and programme coordinator S Muthuraja were present in the programme.</p>