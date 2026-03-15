<p>Mysuru: Mysuru territorial division DCF K Paramesha has ordered for an inquiry by ACF Sumithra and RFO Nithin Kumar, related to 63 trees chopped illegally, on the banks of River Kapila on survey no 263/1, in Hejjige of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on March 7. </p><p>DCF Paramesha told <em>DH</em>, that the incident appears to be an organised act, as 46 trees could not have been felled suddenly by a single person. He said officials are investigating whether others were involved. The trees were cut on riverbank land classified as ‘Hole Karaabu’. He added that the Tahsildar of Nanjangud has been asked to provide a map to verify whether nearby landowners attempted to encroach on the riverbank land or if the trees were cut only for sale.</p><p>Paramesha also said a joint inspection involving forest officials, irrigation department staff, revenue officials and PDOs will be conducted along the riverbank stretch in Nanjangud to check if similar tree felling has taken place elsewhere.</p>.Prince Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma to present music concert in Mysuru on March 13.<p><strong>Shraddhanjali planned</strong></p><p>Environmentalists led by Parisarakkaagi Naavu organisation are all set to offer ‘Shraddhanjali’ for these trees. </p><p>Members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu led by Parashuramegowda, Ravi Bale and others had visited the spot on March 10. Parashuramegowda had met DCF Mysuru territorial K Paramesh and had demanded probe in this regard. M Ravikumar State coordinating Secretary, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party had also written to DC and PCCF and demanded a high level probe from Forest Department. </p><p>Parashuramegowda said that amid global warming, climate change and rising temperature in Mysuru district, conserving each tree is significant and collective responsibility of different departments. The culprits in the case should be punished to prevent such incidents are not repeated again.</p><p>As per the FIR, they have chopped 17 Terminalia Arjuna trees, 37 Java plum trees, two Pongamia glabra (Honge), five Banyan trees, one Rain trees.</p><p>Forest officials have filed a case against Ayaz Ahmed, 41, a tree feller, for illegally cutting trees, citing violations of Section 2(2) and 62 of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963 and Rule 25 of the Karnataka Forest Rules, 1969.</p><p>Nanjangud RFO Nithin Kumar, said that the accused is currently absconding, and investigations are ongoing to identify others involved in the crime. He added that two chainsaws used for cutting the trees have also been seized.</p><p>Members of Parisarakkaagi Naavu led by Parashuramegowda, Ravi Bale, Bhagyashankar, Akbar, Prabha Nandish, Bhanuprakash, Pavithra Mohan, Ganesh and others had visited the spot on March 10.</p>