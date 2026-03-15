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Mysuru DCF orders probe on illegal felling of 63 trees

DCF Paramesha told DH, that the incident appears to be an organised act, as 46 trees could not have been felled suddenly by a single person.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 18:33 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

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