<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/deputy-commissioner">Deputy Commissioner</a> G Lakshmikanth Reddy, on Monday, ordered a 15-day suspension of the ongoing underground cabling (UGC) work of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in Mysuru city, directing the officials to first repair the drinking water and sewage pipelines that were damaged during the project.</p>.<p>Addressing the officials from the <a href="https://www.deccanheralad.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation</a> (MCC) and other departments at the DC’s office, Reddy emphasised that public convenience should be the priority, during a meeting.</p>.<p><strong>White-topping</strong></p><p>The DC noted that white-topping work has commenced on a one-km stretch of Manandavadi Road. “A total of 12 roads in Mysuru city have been approved for white-topping. In the first phase, work will begin on Manandavadi Road, Bogadi Road, and Vishwamanava Double Road," he said.</p>.<p>He instructed the MCC officials to coordinate with CESC and other departments to ensure that all water supply, drainage, and electrical cable works are completed before the concrete work starts. "A report must be submitted regarding these arrangements before the road work begins. If any road is dug up after the white-topping is completed, the officials concerned will be held directly responsible," the DC warned.</p>.Bengaluru's MG Road to be dug up for first time in 40 years.<p><strong>UGC suspension</strong></p><p>Regarding the 400-km UGC project being executed by CESC, the DC expressed displeasure over the damage caused to essential utilities. He mandated that any damage to sewage or water lines must be fixed within 24 hours, before continuing the work.</p>.<p>"It has come to my notice that several pipelines are currently damaged. All UGC work must be halted for the next 15 days. During this period, the damaged infrastructure must be restored. CESC and MCC officials must submit a joint report once the repairs are completed," he directed.</p>.<p><strong>Accountability</strong></p><p>For the Bogadi Road white-topping project, the DC told the PWD and MCC officials to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report within two days.</p>.<p>MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, Executive Engineer Manju, CESC Superintendent Engineer Sunil, and other officials were present at the meeting.</p>