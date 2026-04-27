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Mysuru Deputy Commissioner orders 15-day halt to UGC work over pipeline damage

The DC noted that white-topping work has commenced on a one-km stretch of Manandavadi Road.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsMysuruDeputy Commissioner

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