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Mysuru: Devotees take part in Nanjangud Gautama chariot festival

The journey of the chariot of Lord Srikanteshwara at Nanjangud, popularly known as the 'Dakshina Kashi', began at 6:34 am, amid thunderous slogans and religious fervour.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 08:15 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 08:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruNanjangud

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