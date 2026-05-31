Mysuru district schools gear up to welcome over four lakh students for the academic year 2026-27

<p>Officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, and teachers of 3,477 schools in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru district</a> are all set to welcome more than 4 lakh students, with schools reopening formally for the academic year 2026-27 on Monday.</p><p>Mysuru district DDPI D Uday Kumar informed <em>DH</em> that they have already received about 80 per cent of the textbooks and 40 per cent of the uniforms (two sets) from the State Government. They are expecting the remaining books and uniforms within a week.</p><p>Last year, there were 4,01,414 students from Classes 1 to 10. Even as the education department has fixed a target to increase enrolment/total admissions by 15 per cent compared to the previous year, there has already been at least a 5 per cent increase in admissions, he said.</p>.Students to receive rousing welcome in Kalyana Karnataka region. <p>The DDPI has already held one round of meetings with headmasters and three meetings with supervising staff, including the BEOs of all nine blocks in the district. He has instructed them to take all measures related to child safety, vehicle safety and road safety. Schools are being asked to maintain data on the modes of transport used by all students. They will hold meetings with drivers to ensure they take precautions such as avoiding overloading and overspeeding.</p><p>Meanwhile, even as they have 745 vacant posts of primary and middle school teachers, and 287 vacant posts of high school teachers, they have been provided with guest teachers to fill those posts. They are filling most of the posts with guest teachers who functioned in the previous year, Uday Kumar said.</p><p><strong>Attractive events</strong></p><p>After preparation on May 29 and 30, the schools will formally reopen on Monday. Officials and teachers are planning attractive celebrations to make it a pleasant experience for children to return to school after the holidays. Besides cleaning them, they have decorated schools by tying strings of mango leaves. Some schools, like the Government school at Keelanapura, have come up with attractive paintings, colourful rangolis, decorations and more. They plan to greet kids with sweets and flowers. Teachers will hold a mega parent-teacher meeting on Monday.</p><p><strong>'Mobile Bidi-Pusthaka Hidi'</strong></p><p>They even plan to take up special programmes as per government directions under the 'Mobile Bidi-Pusthaka Hidi' programme to motivate children towards education, reading books and other productive activities to keep them away from mobile addiction.</p><p><strong>Sethu Bandha</strong></p><p>They are having the Sethu Bandha bridge (foundation) course for 30 days for students from Classes 1 to 3, and for 15 days to revise basics for students from Classes 4 to 10. They will take up school admission campaigns and house-to-house visits to ensure there are no dropouts.</p>.Karnataka schools set to reopen; 81% textbooks supplied to institutions. <p>Officials will inspect schools under the 'Minchina Sanchaara' programme for a week to check the preparations in schools, including drinking water, toilets, labs, libraries, Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meal), Ksheera Bhagya and other facilities under Vidya Vikas and other schemes. They will inspect schools under the 'Sandarshana Sapthaha' programme for another week to address their problems.</p><p>DDPI Uday Kumar informed that there are as many as 2,094 government schools, 989 aided schools, 263 unaided schools, 117 Social Welfare and Minorities Department schools, and 14 Central Government schools in Mysuru district.</p><p>Ahead of the Southwest Monsoon, the DDPI has even asked the officials to take all precautionary measures by identifying dilapidated school buildings and schools prone to floods, and rectifying possible rain-related safety issues involving electric wires, pruning tree branches and others.</p>