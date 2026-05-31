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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru district schools gear up to welcome over four lakh students for the academic year 2026-27

Mysuru district DDPI D Uday Kumar informed DH that they have already received about 80 per cent of the textbooks and 40 per cent of the uniforms (two sets) from the State Government.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 15:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruSchools

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