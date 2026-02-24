<p>Mysuru: Based on the forensic lab report, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ccb-arrests-rti-activist-in-muda-allotment-case-raids-mysuru-house-3906207">Mysuru </a>district SP Mallikarjun Baladandi revealed Tuesday that the one kg drug found at the building of a rented house in Sapthamathruka layout in Yandahalli last month was opium. </p><p>"The rest of the raw materials seized there were chemical precursors used to prepare drugs, like Opium and Mephedrone," SP Baladandi said. A team of the Mysuru South Police Station had raided the building on January 29.</p><p>"The rental agreement of this building in Yandalli, was in the name of Ganapath Lal whose factory was inspected by NCB team at Hebbal industrial area in Mysuru city limits on January 28. This was a Godown. Ganapath Lal was not residing here. Ganapath's relative and mastermind Mahendra Kumar Vishnoi alias Manohar, who was arrested with drugs in Rajasthan by NCB, resided here," the SP added. </p><p>In a statement, the NCB said that the drug was possibly manufactured in the Hebbal unit.</p><p>"We are yet to ascertain where the drug was manufactured. A team of Mysuru district police are still in Gujarat. Brother of Ganapath Bhajan and his wife who were there at the building during the raid, were released after they found that they had no role in it," Baladandi said. </p>.Mysuru police seize suspected opium-making materials in raid on Ganapath Lal kin’s house.<p>The NCB stated that they had found a full-fledged clandestine lab with sophisticated instruments established in 2024 for manufacturing drugs at Ganapath Lal's Hebbal unit. It was being operated by Ganapath Lal under the guise of manufacturing chemicals for cleaning purpose. </p><p>Mumbai Police had raided an MDMA production unit at Unnathi Nagar, near Mysuru Ring Road in July 2025. </p><p>In the past one year, three suspected units were raided in Mysuru district - first one was at Unnathi Nagar, second at Hebbal, and third at Yandalli. </p>