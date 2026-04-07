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Mysuru: Drug case; one held under PITNDPS Act

The accused has been involved in the sale, storage, transportation and supply of narcotics since he was 19-years-old.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:56 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruDrug

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