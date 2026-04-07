<p>Thirty two-year-old Irfan Pasha, a resident of Mandi Mohalla, who was involved in various drug cases has been arrested under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act), and sent to Ballari jail, said City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.</p><p>Addressing media persons, at her office, on Tuesday, she said, "The department has taken several measures to prevent consumption and sales of narcotics. However, for the first time, one person has been arrested under this Act. Already 30 drug peddlers have been externed. Those involved actively in NDPS cases will be arrested under the Act".</p>.Mysuru: Hotel association president says 50% of LPG problem solved for registered hoteliers.<p>Irfan Pasha has been involved in the sale, storage, transportation and supply of narcotics since he was 19-years-old. In all, 28 kg of ganja has been seized in nine cases against him. He has been convicted in three cases. A history sheet was opened against him and was monitored, she explained.</p><p>"He used to come out on conditional bail in those cases and was repeatedly involved in ganja peddling and illegal activities, violating the court's conditions. Hence, an arrest warrant was issued on April 6, under PITNDPS 1988 Act, she said.</p><p>The operation against history sheeters continues and a history sheet was opened against Ganesh alias Gani. There are seven cases against him. He has been arrested under Goonda Act and handed over to judicial custody, the Police Commissioner said.</p><p><strong>Rs 20 lakh mobile phones traced</strong></p><p>Seema Latkar also said that 220 lost mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh have been recovered. When a mobile is lost, the public should provide information about the mobile phone through the e-Lost portal and then file a complaint on the CIER portal. Through this, the misuse of mobile numbers can be prevented, she said.</p><p>DCPs Harsha Priyamvada, K S Sundar Raj were present.</p>