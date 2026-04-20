<p>Mysuru: As many as 8 people, in separate incidents, have drowned in River Cauvery in K R Nagar and Periyapatna taluks of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district on Sunday.</p>.<p>Six people, including two children, drowned in River Cauvery near Arkeshwara temple in K R Nagar taluk.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when they had come to attend the Urus at Hazrat Khader Lingavali Dargah, at around 3 pm. </p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Umer (7) from Udaygiri in Mysuru; Nehaan (20) from Bannur in Mysuru district; Syed Fathima (38) from Ooty; Yaasin (23), Haima (13) from Bengaluru and Afiya (20).</p>.Six people drown in Cauvery river in Mysuru.<p>According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) C Mallik, a group of about 20 people had gone to the Dargah. They got into the water to play before having lunch. While they were sitting on the embankment (Katte), a child fell into the water. Without knowing the depth, nine people, one after the other, fell into the river. Of them, only three were rescued, the ASP added.</p>.<p>The rescued are - Salma Banu, 50, from K R Nagar; Asiya, 20, from Udaygiri; and Zubeda, 40, from Bannur - who were rushed to hospitals in Mysuru for further treatment.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the biryani they had brought remained uneaten. </p>.<p>Local people, fishermen and personnel of the department of fire and emergency services retrieved the bodies, which were shifted to K R Nagar government hospital for autopsy. Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the government hospital, as the relatives grieved over the loss of their kin.</p>.<p>SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and others rushed to the spot and monitored the process.</p>.<p>K R Nagar MLA D Ravishankar announced the government’s compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the victims and Rs 50,000 from his personal capacity.</p>.<p><strong>Watery grave</strong></p>.<p>Two people met watery grave in River Cauvery at Ranigate in Periyapatna taluk. </p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Ganesh (22) and Imran (28).</p>.<p>The incident occurred when the four people, including Karthik and Sohail, went to swim in the river at around 2 pm. It is said that Ganesh and Imran drowned after being caught in a whirlpool.</p>.<p>Personnel from department of fire and emergency services retrieved the body of Ganesh, while the body of Imran is yet to be traced.</p>.<p>Bylakuppe police have registered a case.</p>