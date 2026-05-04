Mysuru: Focus on revenue collection & strengthening power supply, ACS Gupta directs

<p>Mysuru: Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department) Gaurav Gupta, on Monday, directed the officials of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to work towards increasing revenue collection alongside strengthening the power distribution system.</p><p>Presiding over a progress review meeting of CESC at the KEB Engineers’ Association Hall in Kadakola, on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>city, Gupta said, “If there is an increase in power distribution, the revenue must grow proportionally. Officials must focus on the successful implementation of government schemes and ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers while prioritising revenue recovery.”</p><p>He instructed that there should be no delay in the implementation of the Ganga Kalyan scheme and that care must be taken to ensure that there are no disruptions in the drinking water supply. He advised CESC Managing Director M S Archana to visit various divisions and sub-divisions to understand the ground reality.</p><p><strong>Kusum schemes</strong></p><p>Earlier, CESC MD Archana informed that the PM-KUSUM Component-B scheme is progressing slowly. Regarding Component-C, she noted that while land has been identified in some areas belonging to the Agriculture department, progress has been hindered as some farmers are demanding a higher lease amount than the fixed rate.</p>.200 more beds within 2 years: Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru set for major upgrade to meet growing demands.<p><strong>KPTCL projects</strong></p><p>Gupta lauded the efforts of Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy for his role in facilitating the transfer of government and private land at 18 locations required for KPTCL projects. He directed the KPTCL officials to seek assistance from the district administration and the Police department if any hurdles arise during the construction of the 400 KV substations and related transmission lines.</p><p>The meeting was attended by DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, CESC Technical Director Sharanamma Jangina, Chief Engineer Lokesh, KPTCL Director (Projects) Giridhar Kulkarni, and Superintendent Engineer Ramesh.</p>