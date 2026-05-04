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Mysuru: Focus on revenue collection & strengthening power supply, ACS Gupta directs

He instructed that there should be no delay in the implementation of the Ganga Kalyan scheme and that care must be taken to ensure that there are no disruptions in the drinking water supply.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:55 IST
KarnatakaMysuruganga kalyana scheme

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