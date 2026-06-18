Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru gears up for 12th International Yoga Day

As many as 8000 people will perform mass yoga at Mysuru Palace premises.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 09:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruYogaInternational Yoga Day

Follow us on :

Follow Us