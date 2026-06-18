Mysuru gears up for 12th International Yoga Day

<p>Mysuru: Yoga capital of the world Mysuru is gearing up for 12th International Yoga day which will be celebrated with the theme of 'Yoga for healthy aging' in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> this Sunday. </p><p>As many as 8000 people will perform mass yoga at Mysuru Palace premises, at an event organised by Mysuru district administration and Department of Ayush (DoA) in association with Yoga institutes. Also for the first time, Yoga federation of Mysuru in association with DoA led by D Srihari is all set to host Yoga sessions by 1.20 lakh people by 120 organisations at 120 places in Mysuru. </p><p>District Ayush officer, District Ayush Officer, Dr C Renukadevi informed that the session near Palace will be held from 6am to 8am. Dasoha Bhavan of Chamundi Hill will provide breakfast for 6000 people. They should get their own yoga mat and come with comfortable clothes.</p>.Delightful to see youth embrace Yoga: PM Modi in Bratislava.<p>She added that, besides yoga enthusiasts, students of Government schools, colleges, hostels of social welfare, minority and backward class departments, Ayurvedic Medical Institutes, scouts, guides, NSS, NCC cadets; about to 40 to 50 persons each, practicing Yoga at 31 Ayush Yoga Mandiras will participate. Special kids from AIISH, visually challenged kids will also participate. Unlike previous years, they are not arranging KSRTC buses, but they are being asked to come on their own, Dr Ranukadevi said. </p><p>"As a prelude to the main event, in order to inspire people about the importance of Yoga, a mass yoga session was held at Palace premises on May 31; at Ramakrishna VidyaShala on June 7; at Ganapathi Sachidananda Ashram on June 14. They began three day Yoga sessions for jail inmates on Wednesday. They have also sent the online link of video of Common Yoga protocol by the Ministry of Ayush and Y break to all the hostels and other institutes to train them," Dr Renukadevi said. </p><p><strong>120 places</strong></p><p>On this new mission to host event at 120 places, D Srihari said, "there are more than 700 small and big yoga institutes or schools and more than 1000 Yoga instructors in Mysuru. At least 200 foreigners are also learning Yoga here. The annual International Yoga event at Mysuru Palace premises, is restricted to about 10,000 people. More people who were interested to participate, expressed the need to expand. So Yoga Federation of Mysore has taken this initiative and is reaching out to every sector of Mysuru to promote large scale yoga participation. We are hosting mass yoga sessions via 120 organisations at 120 different locations including private schools, colleges, 10 apartments, 10 industries, religious places, marriage halls among others."</p><p>"All 35 institutions of JSS Mahavidyapeeta; all institutions of Adi Chunchangiri Mutt; all three institutes each of GSSS, MIT and Cauvery group of Institutions; Vidya Vardhaka College of engineering and others are hosting these sessions. Members of CISPMAM (CBSE, ICSE & State Board Private School Managements Association) are hosting them in private schools. Students of colleges and hostels of University of Mysore, are assembling in Maharaja cricket grounds. Brahma Kumaris with their 30 chapters are performing in KSOU Stadium; lot of small and medium individual organisations are also holding events," Srihari said. </p><p>Mysuru entered the Guinness book of world records for the largest yoga lesson in a single venue, with 55,506 participants in Yoga day in 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the yoga day event held at Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru in 2022. </p>