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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Greens, Mysureans walk urging UoM to protect Kukkarahalli lake, its rich biodiversity

Lake walk was organised as part of 'Parisarahabba'
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 15:39 IST
Karnataka NewsKukkarahalli lakeUoM

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