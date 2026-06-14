Mysuru: Greens, Mysureans walk urging UoM to protect Kukkarahalli lake, its rich biodiversity

<p>Mysuru: About 5000 to 10,000 people walk everyday along a 4km stretch around Kukkarahalli lake in Mysuru which has inspired several poets like Kuvempu and R K Narayan. But it was a walk with a difference for about 50 environment lovers, Mysureans right from four year old Viha Rao to 94 year old Bapu Sathyanarayana on Sunday morning. </p><p>They walked understanding the rich biodiversity ecosystem at the heart of the city with the guidance of Environment expert U N Ravikumar. </p>.Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses.<p>They took out a lake walk urging University of Mysore-the lake's custodian since 1960 to initiate immediate steps to protect the Kukkarahalli lake,</p><p>retain it as a natural precinct to gift it to future generations. Ravi kumar urged UoM to ensure fresh water flow to lake; make arrangement for water which over flows from lake; bund security; take regulatory activities like de-weeding certain invasive species of trees. </p><p>Several dead fishes found at the edge of lake due to depletion in oxygen level due to increasing pollution and algae which shocked the walkers and greens like Parashuramegowda remained a testimony to the quality of the lake water.</p><p>This lake walk was the second event held as part of 'Parisara Habba' being celebrated by a group of environment lovers and environmental organisations of Mysuru to conserve and protect the natural assets of Mysuru. </p><p>The fest being the brain child of retired Major General Sudhir Vombatkere, he came up with a placard to inspire people about fundamental duty listed in Article 51A which compels every citizen to protect the environment, value heritage.</p><p>Enlightening people about the fascinating history of Kukkarahalli lake Ravikumar said, "25 km long Purnaiah canal (the feeder canal to the lake) was completed in 1864. While most of it is closed now, revival of atleast 5.5 km near the lake will be enough to sustain Kukkarahalli lake. Restoration of about 9km of canal which is still not closed, will help recharge ground water; support about 80 acre green zone." </p><p>He added that, initially Kukkarahalli lake was not just one of the major sources of water to Mysureans, but was source for Mysore sandal factory too. With usage of pumped Cauvery water, increase in sewage water generation, and flow of untreated sewage water to the lake from about the 1970s, it became polluted. This untreated sewage water was diverted away from the Lake and it was restored as part of an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded project taken up in 2003–2004. However about 5% untreated sewage water still enters the lake."</p><p>Ravi Kumar informed that the lake spread around 49 hectares and 55 hectares of land around it, the wetland supports rich biodiversity. They have found about more than 430 species of herbs, trees; 90 species butterflies; 14 mammals here.</p><p>Right from Jackfruit, Peepal tree, Cannon ball tree Ravi Kumar even introduced invasive species like Sababul trees besides Ipomoea-railway creeper with purple flowers. </p>.Fertiliser shortage triggers panic in Mysuru.<p>Environmentalist Shylajesha explained that this lake area including about half an acre island is an important bird habitat for more than 250 resident, local bird species. It attracts more than 20 species of migratory birds from other states and countries including Japan, Himalayas and North India from September to March. He spotted Grey Hornbill, Little cormorant, Black headed Ibis,Purple swamphen,Spot billed pelican, White-cheeked barbet. </p><p>Sarah Misra of Reap Benefit, Rashmi Koti led the Lake walk. Environmentalists Parashuramegowda, Ravi Bale, Leela Venkatesh Vishwanath, Nandeesh of Parisarakkaagi Naavu, Banu Prashanth, Sanjay Dattatri of Mysore Grahakara Parishat and others participated. </p>