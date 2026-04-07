<p>Mysuru: Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president C Narayana Gowda said that 50 per cent of the commercial LPG problem of hotels, due to the West Asia war, has been solved, but refill cylinders are sold for as high as Rs 4,500.</p><p>He said that for his own hotel, he needs six cylinders per day, but he is getting three. “All registered commercial LPG users are getting 50 per cent of their requirement, while we have urged non-registered users to register soon,” he mentioned</p><p>“Earlier, sub-dealers and salesmen used to deliver the refill cylinders, even without any booking, by offering even discounts, as it was an open bill system. Now, the refills have to be directly bought from the LPG agencies. So, we have urged the owners of restaurants and eateries to enrol with the agencies. We are also helping them in the process. Soon, all will get registered and thus will get refills,” Gowda said.</p>.Mysuru hotels face crisis as commercial LPG supply to agencies stops.<p>“At present, some of the hoteliers are buying the refills in the black market. While refill cylinders of government-owned oil marketing companies are being sold, by those who have spares, for a higher price, refills of private LPG companies are also being sold for a higher price. The prices range from double the cost to Rs 4,500,” he said.</p><p>P S Ramya Shree of Ramya’s Cafe House, Ramaswamy Circle, Mysuru, said, they are managing with the available gas supply, by using electric induction cooktop for most of their food preparation.</p>