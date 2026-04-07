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Mysuru: Hotel association president says 50% of LPG problem solved for registered hoteliers

He said, 'At present, some of the hoteliers are buying the refills in the black market.'
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsMysuruLPG

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