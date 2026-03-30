<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> Hotel Owners Association (MHOA) has welcomed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government's measures to allow hoteliers to purchase commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">Liquefied Petroleum Gas</a> (LPG) cylinders directly from dealers, instead of sub-dealers, as it will promote more accountability and transparency.</p>.<p>MHOA president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-narayana-gowda">C Narayana Gowda</a> called upon the members to make use of the modifications to sustain the business and enroll with the dealers in the prescribed format, by paying the required deposit.</p>.<p>He said, the owners of hotels should provide the details of their establishment - name, address, contact person with designation, phone number and email ID, and GST or PAN as applicable.</p>.LPG trouble: Hotels face threat of closure in Mysuru region.<p>“The hoteliers should provide their customer or consumer ID, distributor’s name and LPG requirement – how many tonnes they need, and what quantity they have already bought from April 2025 to February 2026,” Gowda said.</p>.<p>He said the hoteliers should give a ‘Declaration of End Use’. “Tick the purpose (cooking/food preparation, hotel/restaurant/catering, institutional, or other) and confirm that you won’t divert the gas, that you will follow safety rules, will keep records, and that you have applied for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piped-natural-gas">Piped Natural Gas</a> (PNG) connection with the City Gas Distribution (CGD) entity,” he said.</p>