<p>Mysuru: Hotels and eateries in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> are facing a crisis as the supply of commercial LPG refills to agencies has been halted.</p>.<p>President of the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-narayana-gowda">C Narayana Gowda</a>, said the supply may be reduced by at least 50 per cent from Tuesday. “The hotel industry may not shut down completely, but it will be largely affected, as hoteliers cannot go back to using firewood or sawdust like they did four decades ago,” he said.</p>.Bengaluru hotels feeling the heat amid oil crisis? Some city eateries might shut as commercial LPG supply hit.<p>Gowda added that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospitality">hospitality</a> industry provides around 25,000 direct jobs in Mysuru district and many more indirectly. “The livelihoods of hotel employees and those in allied industries will be badly affected,” he said.</p>.<p>C R Krishna of Little Gas (Hindustan Petroleum) said there is also a delay in the supply of domestic refills. “It is taking four to six days for delivery after booking,” he said.</p>.<p>However, Meyhul J Patel of Amardeep Gas Agency (HP) said there is no issue for domestic users, but <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/otp">OTP</a> verification has been made compulsory for delivery.</p>