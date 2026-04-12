<p>Mysuru: Clean toilets in public places and tourist destinations are a basic need for the general public as well as tourists. But, there is no adequate, clean, well-maintained washrooms, with proper water facility in these places, including on highways. This makes it difficult for travelling, especially for women. </p><p>Hence the tourism stakeholders are now set to redefine the public sanitation system, in line with the global expectations of cleanliness. They are all set to provide sustainable and hygienic sanitation infrastructure, with aesthetic design at heritage and tourism zones, in order to elevate the overall visitor experience. </p><p>Recently, the Hampi world heritage area management authority, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner, Karnataka government, and Archaeological Survey of India established LAVATO branded, privately-operated public toilets, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of BMM Ispat. This was to provide world-class sanitation services to the pilgrims and tourists visiting Hampi. </p>.122 Tabebuia rosea saplings line Mysuru’s widened Hyder Ali Road.<p>Founder member of Karnataka Tourism Society M Ravi, who has taken up the initiative, said that they plan to establish similar toilets in all major heritage and tourism destinations in Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Bijapur, Badami, Pattadakal, Aihole and other destinations.</p><p>"Instead of always blaming or questioning the system, we thought that it is better to do our bit. Hence, we took up this initiative, by bringing together government and private players to provide better tourism amenities," Ravi added.</p><p>Mysuru city being a major tourist destination, there are 78 public toilets in 65 wards of Mysuru city. They include a pink toilet meant exclusively for women, near D Devaraja Urs Road, and a heritage style toilet with the architectural design of Rangacharlu Town Hall, near the town hall. They are all maintained by contractors - pay and use toilets.</p><p>An official of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said that it is a good initiative, for private entities to establish and operate toilets on PPP model, by partnering with the local body or district administration, so that they can be managed with global standards. </p><p>B S Prashanth, president, Mysuru Travels Association, said, "Clean, accessible, and well-maintained toilets are a basic need of any tourist destination. It directly shapes visitor experience and destination reputation. However, in many places, inadequate sanitation is undermining even the most beautiful attraction, leading to negative reviews and reduced repeat visits. Many foreign countries give topmost priority to clean toilets at their tourist destinations. Hence, foreign visitors expect the same in India. Hygienic, inclusive, and sustainable restroom infrastructure is essential not only for public health, but also for strengthening the credibility and competitiveness of a destination. Good toilets mean good tourism".</p><p>General physician Dr Sanjeev Rao Girimaji said, "Toilets, especially when not cleaned properly and on time, carry thousands of microorganisms - bacteria, viruses and fungi (mounds). It’s not just the toilet seat, even the door handles, and taps can carry the microorganisms. Contact with them can lead to urinary tract infections (especially among women), gastroenteritis, and respiratory problems (from moulds). Also, flushing can generate aerosols that can carry the microorganisms".</p><p>Aahana Ravi, a tourist, said, "On the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway, the toilets are only near toll plazas. On some NHs, although there are toilets at petrol bunks, they are either poorly managed or do not have adequate water. Some do not have separate toilets for women. During night time, when we travel in sleeper buses, toilets at many bus stands are locked. So, many, especially women, avoid drinking water or control the pressure, which is not good for health. People are ready to pay for the basic needs. So, adequate high-tech toilets by private players on highways and tourist destinations are welcome." </p><p>"Civic sense is equally important and the people should also maintain the toilets by watering adequately and maintaining cleanliness after they use them," said an activist.</p><p>Naveen Singh, founder and MD of LAVATO, said, "Our vision is to transform public sanitation into a reliable, dignified, and high-quality service".</p>