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Mysuru: Hygienic public sanitation infrastructure a challenge

Hence the tourism stakeholders are now set to redefine the public sanitation system, in line with the global expectations of cleanliness.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 18:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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