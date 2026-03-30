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Mysuru: Karnataka minister gets nostalgic about Nanjangud fair

Mahadevappa noted that his childhood struggles influenced his work as a people’s representative.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruH C Mahadevappa

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