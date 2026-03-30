<p>Mysuru: Participating in Sri Srikanteshwara ‘Dodda Jatra’ (Gautama Pancha Maha Rathotsava) at Nanjangud town, on Monday, Mysuru District in-charge and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa took a trip down memory lane, sharing his childhood memories.</p><p>In a social media post, the minister reflected on how the fair remains a symbol of innocence and communal harmony, transcending the barriers of caste and religion.</p><p><strong>Wading through Kapila</strong></p><p>Mahadevappa mentioned that his native village, Hadinaru, is just a few kilometres from Nanjangud, and he frequently visited his relatives in Hejjige village, on the banks of the Kapila River.</p>.<p>“Those days, poverty was widespread. I carefully preserved a rare pair of pants and a shirt that my mother had stitched for me, specifically to wear during the fair," he wrote.</p><p>He shared a memory of crossing the Kapila River back, when there was no bridge. "To ensure that my new pants didn't get wet, I would fold them up high above my knees or even carry them on my head while wading through the water. Once on the other bank, I would put them back on to enter the fair in style," his social media post reads.</p><p><strong>Simple joys</strong></p><p>The minister also recalled the value of money in the past. “With just Rs 2 or Rs 3 in my pocket, I would buy Bendu-Battasu (sugar candies) and puffed rice. I would eat a bit there and carefully carry the rest back across the river for home, ensuring the treats stayed dry," he reminisced.</p><p>Mahadevappa noted that his childhood struggles influenced his work as a people’s representative. He expressed pride in having facilitated the construction of the Nanjangud-Hejjige bridge, which now allows villagers to cross the river with ease.</p>