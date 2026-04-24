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Mysuru | Kutta sexual assault case triggers concerns on unlicensed homestays

C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru hotel owners' association, said the government should check the mushrooming of homestays and that the police department should keep tabs on them.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:51 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:51 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKarntaka

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