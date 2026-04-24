<p>Mysuru: The recent sexual assault on a tourist from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/us-woman-sexual-assault-registration-of-homestay-cancelled-3978649">USA at a homestay</a> in Kutta, Kodagu district has given rise to concerns on safety, especially of women, at popular tourist destinations.</p>.<p>As the victim is a foreign national, the reputation of the country is at stake. The tourism sector is negatively affected, impacting livelihood of people dependent on it.</p>.<p>C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru hotel owners' association, said the government should check the mushrooming of homestays and that the police department should keep tabs on them. </p>.<p>"In Mysuru city alone, over 1,000 homestays are listed on online platforms and mobile applications. But not more than 50 of them have availed licences from the tourism department. Obtaining no objection certificates from the police department, civic body and licence from tourism department should be made compulsory. Recruitment of staff should be done carefully. Their biodata and relevant documents should be collected and details should be shared with jurisdictional police," he said.</p>.<p>N Nagendra of Kukkeshree Homestay in Jayalakshmipuram, said, "As honorary president of Mysuru district homestay owners' association, I condemn the inhuman act. Irrespective of nationality, such incidents are unacceptable," he said.</p>.<p>“A similar heinous incident, involving a foreign national, took place in Hampi last year. At that time, there was huge outrage. But it subsided within a month, without leading to systemic corrective action. We fear that the same pattern will repeat,” he said.</p>.<p>Vice-president of Kodagu district homestay owners' association Naveen Ambekal said the incident was a black mark on the hospitality industry.</p>.Sexual assault on foreign tourist | Regulation of hospitality establishments, safety concerns come to fore.<p>“When the guest is a foreign national, homestays are mandated to submit 'C form' at the jurisdictional police station. Owners of hospitality establishments should be careful while recruiting staff," he said.</p>.<p>Joint director for tourism K L Motilal said, "I have directed district officers to take measures to regulate the hospitality sector as per department guidelines. Those who wish to operate homestays should obtain a licence from the department. We got information that many homestays are operating without our licences. Law enforcing agencies should crack down on them,” he said.</p>.<p>Kodagu deputy commissioner S J Somashekar said the licence of the homestay in question at Kutta had been cancelled and officials had been instructed to take strict action against the accused.</p>.<p>Kodagu superintendent of police R N Bindu Mani said action had been taken immediately after receiving information from the US embassy and the accused had been arrested.</p>.<p>"A meeting of officials of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police"> police</a> and tourism departments has been convened," she said.</p>