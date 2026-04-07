<p>Mysuru: A leopard was found dead due to bullet injuries, around two kilometres from Gullehalla forest area, Periyapatna limits, under Hunsur wildlife division, in Mysuru district, on Monday.</p>.<p>Learning about this, Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has expressed shock and has directed for a comprehensive probe over the leopard's death. </p>.Leopard carcass found in Chamarajanagar taluk, probe ordered.<p>"The death of a female leopard due to bullet injuries is painful. This confirms that poaching for wildlife is still going on. A detailed investigation should be conducted", he said. </p>