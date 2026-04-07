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Mysuru: Leopard killed by gunfire, Forest Minister seeks detailed investigation

Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has expressed shock and has directed for a comprehensive probe over the leopard's death.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:35 IST
India NewsleopardMysuruLeopard killedinvestigationshot deadForest Minister

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