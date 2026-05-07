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Mysuru: Man invites step brothers to settle family dispute, allegedly hacks them to death

The crime stemmed from years long family dispute which started with the killing of the trio's father.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:03 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMysuru

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