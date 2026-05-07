Mysuru: Man invites step brothers to settle family dispute, allegedly hacks them to death

<p>Mysuru: A man allegedly murdered two of his step brothers with a machete over a property dispute in Arjunahalli of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>'s K R Nagar taluk on Wednesday.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Rohith who attacked the victims Raghu (35) and Harshavardhan (30).</p><p>The crime stemmed from years long family dispute which started with the killing of the trio's father. </p><p>It is said that Rohith's father Ramesh Raju had two wives. He was the son of first wife Sudha whereas Raghu and Harshavardhan were children of second wife Kamakshi, a teacher from Srirangapatna of Mandya district. Raghu had allegedly murdered his father Ramesh over property dispute three years ago at the latter's farm house in Arjunahalli.</p>.Mysuru woman killed with an axe for coming home late, husband confesses to crime.<p>Rohith who reportedly invited both step brothers from Srirangapatna to settle property dispute on Wednesday allegedly hacked Harsha to death with machete in Arjunahalli. Later Rohith chased Raghu and allegedly killed him in a similar fashion near Kalyanapura.</p><p>The accused has been arrested by KR Nagar Police and a case has been registered. Meanwhile, the dead bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy.</p>