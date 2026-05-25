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Mysuru: Man, six aides held for 'supari' plot to kill nephew over property row

SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, 'During interrogation, it was found that Raju, a timber merchant, had offered supari to the accused to murder his younger sister's son.'
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeMysuru

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