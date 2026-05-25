Mysuru: Man, six aides held for 'supari' plot to kill nephew over property row

<p>Mysuru: The police have arrested a man and his six accomplices in an attempt to murder case, for offering 'supari' to murder his nephew to usurp ancestral property. They have been remanded to judicial custody.</p><p>The arrested are, Raju alias Soude Raju for offering 'supari' for murder, and his accomplices K P Shafi of Sullia taluk, Meer Husain Ali of Periyapatna, Nayaz Ahned of Hunsur, and Habeeb Pasha, Ayaz Pasha and Ameenulla from Mysuru.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, "During interrogation, it was found that Raju, a timber merchant, had offered supari to the accused to murder his younger sister's son Praveen Kumar."</p>.Mysuru: Man invites step brothers to settle family dispute, allegedly hacks them to death.<p>"Praveen Kumar had approached the court, on behalf of his mother, seeking a share in the ancestral property. But, Raju was against this and hatched a conspiracy to murder Praveen," he said. </p><p>He had offered Rs 7 lakh to Shafi of Sullia a year ago, to murder Praveen under the guise of an accident. However, Praveen escaped. Police too had believed that it was a road mishap, the police official stated. </p><p>On April 13, Praveen was riding a motorbike, when the miscreants made a futile attempt, by attacking him with lethal weapons. However, Praveen escaped with injuries.</p><p>Periyapatna police, who registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Praveen, took Raju into custody for inquiry, when he confessed to have offered supari to kill his nephew. As he could not murder him through accident, he again hired Mysuru-based history-sheeters by offering Rs 30 lakh to eliminate him, the SP said.</p><p>Periyapatna Inspector M V Govindaraju, SIs B H Jagadish, Bylakuppe Circle Inspector M K Deepak, Bettadapura SI D N Ajay Kumar, SI Ravi Kumar and staff were present.</p>