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Mysuru: MCC Commissioner calls for ‘Design Thinking’ to boost urban transformation

Commissioner Shaik Tanveer Asif cautioned that the availability of funds does not automatically translate into progress.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 16:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysuru City Corporation

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