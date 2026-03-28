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Mysuru: MCC launches Miyawaki method of afforestation at Dattagalli

The on Friday launched a project to develop a Miyawaki forest in yet another city park, aiming to preserve Mysuru’s identity as a cool green city.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:20 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:20 IST
KarnatakaMysuruMysuru City Corpoation

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