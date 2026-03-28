<p>Amid growing concerns over shrinking green cover, rising pollution levels, increasing temperatures, and the impacts of climate change and global warming, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday launched a project to develop a Miyawaki forest in yet another city park, aiming to preserve Mysuru’s identity as a cool green city.</p>.<p>MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif formally launched the project of Miyawaki method of afforestation on 1.5 acre of land of Saalumarada Thimmakka Park at Dattagalli in the city. The MCC is planting 15,000 seedlings of about 28 species including Melia Dubia (Hebbevu), Chukrasia Tabularis (Karadi), Acrocarpus (Banaji), and Swietenia Macrophylla (Mahogany). It will make necessary preparations now and take up proper plantation in July or August. </p>.<p>The MCC has earlier developed two parks in a similar way. It planted 12,000 plants on 1.2 acres at a public park in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, near Hinkal in September 2024. It planted 15,000 saplings on 1.5 acre in August 2025 at Jodi Bevinamara Park in Dattagalli. </p>.<p>MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (Horticulture) P K Mohan Kumar said that these three projects are taken up under ‘Namma Mysuru Namma Koduge’ project of the MCC. The project at Saalumarada Thimmakka Park is taken up with CSR funds from Toyota Accessories Development ME India (TADME). The previous two projects were taken up with CSR funds from Toyota Kirloskar Autoparts. The company will plant saplings, maintain them for three years and hand them over to the MCC, he said. </p>.<p><strong>Two more parks</strong></p>.<p>Kumar added that they have plans to develop at least two more parks in a similar way, this year. Even as the state government has announced plans to develop 100 Miyawaki parks in urban Karnataka, we hope that we will get funds to develop a few parks in Mysuru too, Mohan said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">According to MCC Horticulture Inspector Y C Puneeth Kumar, the forests can be developed within 10 years. There are 529 parks in Mysuru city, spread over 18 lakh sq feet, but, only 295 of them have been developed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Mohan said, “Most of the remaining parks have basic amenities like walking path. All parks are fenced. So far, 11 parks have already been adopted by private individuals and developed under ‘Namma Mysuru-Namma Koduge’. We hope that more people will participate.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Private individuals can either develop them on their own as Miyawaki forests or develop them as parks, beautify and maintain them. They can even contribute funds under CSR. The MCC will maintain them,” he added.</p>