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Mysuru: No toilets in 30 wards, those in nine wards closed in MCC, study finds

This has been found during a cross-sectional survey conducted among 38 public toilet facilities out of 48 by Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion of University Of Mysore
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuru

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