Mysuru: No toilets in 30 wards, those in nine wards closed in MCC, study finds

<p>Mysuru: Even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>has the fame of being one of the cleanest cities in the Country, as many as 30 wards (46.2%) out of 65 wards in Mysuru city corporation limits do not have public toilet facilities. Toilets in nine wards (13.8%) are closed. </p><p>This has been found during a cross-sectional survey conducted among 38 public toilet facilities out of 48 in Mysuru city by Centre for the Study of Social Inclusion of University Of Mysore. Dr D C Nanjunda, Dr Krishna Murthy and Dr Mahadevaiah studied about "public toilet infrastructure and service delivery in Mysuru City, India: a Rapid Assessment of Urban Sanitation Challenges."</p><p>Nanjunda informed that, there are no toilets in ward no 1, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 24, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 39, 43, 44, 48, 53, 58, 59, 65. The toilets are closed in ward no 10, 35, 38, 42, 47, 55, 57, 60, 64, since they are said not to be getting revenue as people are not using them regularly. The maintenance of toilets has been found to be best only in 9.2% toilets in six wards (7, 20, 23, 36, 51, 52); good in 12.3% toilets in eight wards (19, 27, 45, 46, 49, 52, 54, 56); average in 9.2% toilets in six wards ( 2, 19, 25, 27, 40, 61); Poor in 7.7% toilets in five wards (37, 40, 41, 49, 50); very bad in 7.7% toilets in five wards (6, 40, 41, 50, 64). </p><p>He informed that they took study to understand the quality of service, as per the National Sanitation Guidelines, including the Swachh Bharat Mission. </p>.Mysuru: Statue of late CM Devaraja Urs replaced at new DC office complex.<p>Among toilets available in Mysuru as per report, 62% are public toilets; 8% are community toilets; 30% are pay and use toilets. 68% are managed by Government; 5% by private persons; 27% are managed on public private partnership; 84% have separate toilets for men and women; 22% have disabled friendly facilities; 78% have easy accessibility. They found that 65% are safe for women; 27% have a sanitary waste disposal system; incinerators are there in 14% toilets.</p><p>As per the report, buildings are in good condition for 68% toilets; doors in 73% percent were proper; locking system was proper in 70% toilets; lighting facility was good in 76% toilets. Trash bin was available in 59% toilets. Regular cleaning was happening in 51% of the facilities; caretakers were available in 32% facilities; 66% of toilets have decent hygiene maintenance and floor cleanliness; 65% have soap facilities; 68% have hand washing facilities. Sewage system was proper in 57% facilities, 42% have a smell issue due to drainage problems. </p><p>Nanjunda suggested that there is a need for a real-time monitoring system, third-party evaluation and regular auditing of these facilities, besides introduction of feedback and grievance redressal system about maintaining standard, cleanliness and safety. MCC needs to adopt a user-centric approach and make facilities for children, special users, and address gender-sensitive issues. </p><p>There should be provision of sanitary napkin vending machines and disposal units; ramps, handrails, and adequate space for wheelchairs for the special users. There should be at least four public toilets with continuous water supply and proper infrastructure; </p><p>MCC should also conduct Behavioral change communication (BCC) campaigns; regular capacity-building and training programs for caretakers.</p><p>General physician Dr Sanjeev Rao Girimaji said, “Toilets which are not cleaned properly and on time, can carry thousands of microorganisms - bacteria, viruses and fungi (moulds). Contact with them can lead to urinary tract infections (especially among women), gastroenteritis, and respiratory problems (from moulds).”</p><p>Founder member of Karnataka Tourism Society M Ravi, felt, "clean well maintained toilets with good infrastructure is the basic urgent requirement for Mysuru which is a major tourism destination."</p>