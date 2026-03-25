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Mysuru: One arrested for illegally chopping 46 trees, probe on to nab other accused

Officials have arrested a 46-year-old man and investigation is in progress to arrest the rest of the accused.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 18:09 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 18:09 IST
KarnatakaMysuru

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