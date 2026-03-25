Mysuru: One arrested for illegally chopping 46 trees, probe on to nab other accused

<p>Mysuru: Officials of Nanjangud forest range, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-three-day-ekatma-manava-darshan-starts-at-ksou-minister-dharmendra-pradhan-to-deliver-special-lecture-3944002">Mysuru </a>territorial division have arrested one accused in the case wherein 46 trees were illegally chopped on the banks of River Kapila on survey no 263/1, in Hejjige of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on March 7.</p><p>Mysuru territorial division DCF K Paramesha informed that they have arrested Krishna, son of late Marinayka, 46, from Aalathooru village. The investigation is in progress to arrest the rest of the accused, he said. </p><p>RFO Nanjangud range Nithin Kumar had booked a case in this regard on March 8 under Karnataka Forest Act. As per the FIR, the accused had chopped Terminalia Arjuna trees, Java plum trees, Pongamia glabra (Honge), Banyan trees and Rain trees. </p>.Mysuru City Corporation presents Rs 1,311 crore budget in absence of mayor, corporators.<p>DCF K Paramesha had ordered for an inquiry by ACF Sumithra and RFO Nithin Kumar.</p><p>Members of Parisarakkagi Naavu, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Paksha and other environmentally concerned organisations had staged mega protest in front of Aranya Bhavan in Mysuru on Monday urging forest officials to arrest the accused. </p>