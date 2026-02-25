<p>Mysuru: An open pit at Ramaswamy Circle, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, has turned into a major hazard for motorists and pedestrians, with the civic authorities turning a blind eye to the problem.</p><p>Despite the severe risks and daily traffic problems, the deep pit has been left unattended by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru-city-corporation">Mysuru City Corporation</a> (MCC). Traffic police personnel, managing the junction, express their frustration over the negligence of the departments concerned, caught in a bureaucratic tangle between the MCC and the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) under the same MCC.</p><p>A traffic police personnel, stationed at the circle, revealed that multiple complaints had already been lodged with the police control room. "We informed the control room, and they have alerted the MCC. The MCC officials inspected it, but since it is a water pipe pit, the responsibility is of the VVWW," the inspector said, highlighting the administrative lapses.</p>.No exit in sight: Bengaluru's Veerannapalya turns into ‘Super Mario’ obstacle course.<p>The pit is affecting vehicular movement at the junction, especially during the peak hours. "When two buses arrive at the spot, there is no space for another vehicle to pass. We are frustrated. During the night, when visibility is low, it is more dangerous," the traffic cop said.</p><p>Expressing helplessness, the police personnel pointed out the indifference of the public. "Thousands of people walk by every day. They make an issue out of trivial things, but nobody is bothered about this grave danger," the Policeman said.</p><p>A commuter expressed concern over the pit and said, “The MCC is least bothered. Every morning, during peak traffic hours, road-users face problems.”</p>