Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Open pit at Ramaswamy Circle turns hazardous for commuters as civic authorities turn blind eye

A commuter expressed concern over the pit and said, 'The MCC is least bothered. Every morning, during peak traffic hours, road-users face problems.'
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsMysuruPitMysuru City Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us