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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru plans more fire stations amid rapid city expansion

'With Mysuru fast developing, there is a need for additional fire stations and proposals had been submitted,' an official said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaFireMysuru

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