Mysuru plans more fire stations amid rapid city expansion

<p>Mysuru: The recent fire mishap at a resto-bar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city, that claimed the lives of two people, leaving seven others injured, has come as a shock for the residents, highlighting the importance of fire stations and the need for more.</p><p>Currently, Mysuru has three fire stations. With the government issuing a notification to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as the Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC), it is set to expand, by merging several town and grama panchayats. The official expansion of the MCC limits from 88 square kilometre to 341.4 square kilometre, means more development, and a need for additional infrastructure. Hence, there is a need for additional fire stations. The Karnataka State government has announced three more fire stations for Mysuru city, in the budget.</p>.Mysuru City Corporation closes nine popular rooftop restaurants.<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Regional Fire Officer P Chandan said, "Mysuru city has three fire stations - Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and Hebbal. Besides, we have a separate squad and fire unit at the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (BRBNM)". The RFO heads five districts, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu.</p><p>"With Mysuru fast developing, there is a need for additional fire stations and proposals had been submitted. Two of them have been approved - near JP Nagar Ring Road and at Kadakola. Construction works have been started at Kadakola. A place has been identified for at JP Nagar and the works will start once the land transfer process is completed. Besides, we have submitted a proposal for another fire station at Yelwal," he said.</p><p>Earlier, proposals had been submitted for fire stations at Saligrama and Sargur towns, in Mysuru district. While the works at Saligrama are almost nearing completion, the one at Sargur is facing a land issue. Search is on for an alternative land there, he said.</p><p><strong>Mysuru region</strong></p><p>Proposals have been submitted for fire stations at Virajpet in Kodagu district and Yelandur and MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district. One in Alur taluk, Hassan district, was completed and inaugurated recently.</p>.Two killed in fire at resto pub in Mysuru.<p><strong>Quick response</strong></p><p>Quick response is important for saving lives, to control fire and reduce property damage. The recommended response time is five to seven minutes in urban areas and 20 minutes in rural areas, due to the distance factor, said the authorities.</p><p>As per the norms by the Standing Fire Advisory Council, there should be one fire station for every 10-km in urban areas and 50 km in rural areas. Establishing additional fire stations will help meet these standards, the officer said.</p><p><strong>No staff shortage</strong></p><p>Each fire station comprises 60 personnel. Each fire tender vehicle requires six people, and there are three vehicles in each station. The personnel work in three shifts. At present, there is no shortage and the department is totally prepared to tackle the situation across Mysuru range, be it fire mishap or monsoon disasters. We are equipped with sufficient fire fighters and rescue equipment, Chandan said.</p><p>Awareness should be created among the public on fire safety and the use of fire extinguishers. Everyone should inculcate fire safety habits and good housekeeping, which will prevent fire mishaps, the officer added. </p>