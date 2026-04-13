<p>Hunsur: Acting on specific intelligence, the Forest department officials of the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) foiled a wildlife <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/poaching">poaching</a> attempt in the early hours of Sunday, April 12. While one accused has been apprehended, two others managed to flee the scene, under the cover of darkness.</p><p>Following instructions from Seema, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of NTR, and Lakshmikanth, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Hunsur Wildlife Sub-division, a special team was formed to monitor the Jargal beat's Woodlot forest area, under Veeranahosahalli <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wildlife">Wildlife</a> Range.</p><p>At approximately 2.30 am, the team spotted three individuals entering the forest illegally, on a motorcycle, armed with a gun and intending to hunt wildlife via the Hindugudlu-Bharathavadi road.</p>.12 more Indian fishermen arrested for alleged poaching by Sri Lankan Navy. <p>As the forest staff moved in, to detain the group, the officials captured the prime accused, identified as Ramegowda alias ‘Pitil’ Ramu, son of Venkategowda, a resident of Hindugudlu village.</p><p>The officials seized one two-wheeler (registration no: KA 45 L 6053), one machete (long knife), three empty plastic bags and one torchlight.</p><p>The accused, Ramegowda, was produced before the magistrate and has been remanded to judicial custody until April 15. Meanwhile, the forest department personnel have launched a manhunt for the two absconding suspects - Srinivasa alias Dasa, son of Manjegowda and Yashwanth alias Rahul, son of Ramesh, both of Shindenahalli village.</p><p>The team comprised of Range Forest Officer S Vinod Gowda, Deputy Range Forest Officers Sahana S Patil and Shilpa, beat foresters Venkatesh, Narayan Rao, Shamantha, Avinash, and Shilpa and forest watchers Gayathri, Shanta Kumar, and Shivakumar.</p>