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Mysuru: Nagarahole forest team foils poaching bid; one arrested, two on the run after midnight raid

At approximately 2.30 am, the team spotted three individuals entering the forest illegally, on a motorcycle, armed with a gun and intending to hunt wildlife via the Hindugudlu-Bharathavadi road.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:59 IST
Karnataka NewspoachingForestMysuruNagarahole

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