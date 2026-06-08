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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru police seize 134 bundles of ganja worth Rs 1.4 crore

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that this is the largest quantity of ganja seizures in recent times.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 18:00 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 18:00 IST
KarnatakaMysuruNarcoticsganja

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