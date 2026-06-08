Mysuru police seize 134 bundles of ganja worth Rs 1.4 crore

<p>Mysuru: The city police have arrested four people, for smuggling 280 kg of dry ganja from Odisha via Guntur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2023">Andhra Pradesh</a>. Its worth is estimated to be around Rs 1.4 crore.</p>.<p>According to the police, the ganja was packed in 134 bundles and was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-cops-bust-interstate-drug-smuggling-ring-seize-rs-35-crore-worth-narcotics-arrest-8-4009641">smuggled </a>in a car and a truck, concealed under coconut saplings.</p>.<p>Acting on a tip-off, about the ganja smuggling via Mysuru city, the CCB police, launched a special operation and conducted a raid on Malavalli-Mysuru main road, in front of a Hasiru Goodu Nursery near Green County Layout at 3.30 am. </p>.Mangaluru man arrested for transporting narcotic substances; 3 kg ganja seized.<p>The arrested are Mohammed Zubair, Mudassir Ahmed, Abubaker Siddique, and Syed Mazhar. Upon inquiry, they confessed that the ganja was being smuggled to Kerala. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that this is the largest quantity of ganja seizures in recent times.</p>