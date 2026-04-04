Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar cautions against misleading videos

<p>Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile royal family <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/mysuru-pramoda-devi-wadiyar-meets-minister-mahadevappa-to-save-ksic-unit-3924109">Pramoda Devi Wadiyar</a> has cautioned the people of Mysuru against some misleading videos that would cause harm to unsuspecting members of the public. A cyber crime case also has been filed with the Police in this regard.</p><p>“It has come to my notice that certain miscreants are circulating false, misleading, and fraudulent information through WhatsApp, by sharing a video pertaining to the land situated on Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru taluk, measuring about 14 acres, belonging to me and is in my lawful possession,” states a press note from Wadiyar.</p><p>“A suit in OS No 1400/2024 is pending before the Principal Senior Civil Judge and CJM, Mysuru, wherein an interim order, to maintain status-quo with respect to the nature and possession of the said property is in force, and the matter is presently sub-judice," Wadiyar said.</p>.Already fighting case on Chamundi temple, dismayed by politics on it: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.<p>The video is accompanied by a message, falsely claiming that this 14 acres of land near Lalitha Mahal Palace is being offered for a joint venture (JV) under my vigilance, and further asserts that a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) is assured. These claims are entirely false, baseless, and without any authority whatsoever. The message also solicits a refundable advance of Rs 20 crore, which is nothing but a deliberate attempt to cheat and defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” Wadiyar said.</p><p>“In the above circumstances, the acts of the said individuals amount to fraud, misrepresentation, and criminal deception, and unauthorised use of my name, intended to unlawfully exploit my name and my property to have wrongful gain. A cyber Police complaint is filed in this connection (GSC No PO2214260600116 and reference No ccps/myc\\gp/116/2026. The general public is hereby cautioned and advised not to fall prey to such fraudulent communications or engage in any transaction in relation to the said property, based on such false representations by unscrupulous individuals,” Wadiyar said.</p>