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Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar cautions against misleading videos

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has cautioned the people of Mysuru against some misleading videos that would cause harm to unsuspecting members of the public.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruCyber crimePramoda Devi Wadiyar

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