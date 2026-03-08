<p>Mysuru: Member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar on Sunday met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru </a>district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa to discuss the saving the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) raw silk yarn reeling factory at T Narsipura and Mysore silk brand. </p><p>This comes amid concerns raised by certain sections of the society in Mysuru and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> regarding the future of the unit in light of a proposed development project. </p><p>Wadiyar said that the minister responded positively to the sentiments expressed by those concerned and has assured saving the unit. </p>.Proposed Mysuru's T Narsipur stadium likely to be death blow to KSIC mother unit.<p>She also said that saving the brand was an opportunity to express gratitude and respect to Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, whose vision and patronage were instrumental in the establishment of this silk enterprise.</p><p>"The climatic and geographical conditions of the T Narasipur region, along with the trees cultivated for this purpose and the availability of adequate flowing water, create a highly suitable environment essential for sericulture unit. Any variation in these conditions can affect the quality of the silk," Wadiyar noted. </p>.Protesting KSIC employees fear loss of livelihood; filature unit in T Narsipur wears deserted look.<p>"Mysore Silk unit, established by Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of Mysore, is renowned for its traditional Mysore design sarees and panche (dhoti). The fact that Mysore Silk has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag certifies its uniqueness and the high quality of the silk produced," she added. </p><p>Wadiyar noted, "It is widely known that Mysore Silk stands as a testimony to India’s rich textile heritage. With its elegance, craftsmanship, uniqueness, and deep historical and cultural significance, Mysore Silk has been passed down as a cherished legacy from one generation to another. As the global fashion industry increasingly shifts towards sustainable and traditional textiles, Mysore Silk has remained at the forefront in preserving its legacy as one of the finest silks in the world, while simultaneously modernising and sustaining its traditional weaving practices."</p>