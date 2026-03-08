Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar meets minister Mahadevappa to save KSIC unit

Wadiyar said that the minister responded positively to the sentiments expressed by those concerned and has assured saving the unit.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 11:37 IST
MysuruKarntaka NewsH C MahadevappaPramoda Devi Wadiyar

Follow us on :

Follow Us