<p>A Mysuru-based professor and researcher has bagged an ICSSR-funded project, to study the audience perspective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, which completed 131 episodes on February 22.</p><p>Bharghavi D Hemmige, a Mysurean serving a Bengaluru-based university, along with professor Narender Kumar, serving the Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has taken up the project, 'Audience Perspective of Mann Ki Baat and Its Role in Political Socialisation', sponsored by the New Delhi-based Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).</p><p>Bharghavi Hemmige, professor and head of the department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Jain (Deemed-to-be University), said, this project will investigate the audience perspective of the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme and its consequential role in political socialisation, amidst the India's population.</p><p>Revival of radio</p><p>She said, "The study will delve into how 'Mann Ki Baat', which has a reach of over 23 crore regular listeners, utilises Motivating Language Theory (MLT) to engage its audience. The preliminary findings highlight the programme's positive impact, with 60 per cent of the listeners reporting an increased interest in nation-building, while 73 per cent express optimism about India's growth story. The research also emphasises how the programme has rejuvenated radio as a strategic medium and an important communication tool in this digital era, successfully merging traditional media with contemporary political messaging. Besides, it promotes initiatives like Yoga, and shapes public opinion through strategic content".</p><p>Narender Kumar, professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU, said, this project uses the mixed-methods research methodology and aims to explore demographic influences, digital engagement, and long-term civic impacts across various socio-economic and regional groups.</p><p>"The study examines the Mann Ki Baat as an innovative tool for political communication in India. It will analyse interpretive differences across demographics for broader appeal; evaluate credibility and trust as a communication bridge; and assess influences on political values, civic responsibility, and engagement," Narender Kumar said.</p><p>Top-down propaganda</p><p>Hemmige stated, despite extensive studies on its general impact, key gaps persist. "They are limited empirical insights into demographic variations (age, gender, education, region) in audience interpretation and engagement; unclear perceptions of it as a genuine two-way dialogue versus top-down propaganda; underexplored digital media's role in youth socialisation; and an analysis of long-term effects on political participation and democratic attitudes," she said.</p><p>She said, "This project is a significant milestone in exploring how 'Mann Ki Baat' shapes political socialisation through audience perspectives and MLT. The project will provide diverse insights into political attitudes and foster recommendations on media-driven socialisation, showcasing Jain University's contributions to social science research".</p>