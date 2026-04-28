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Mysuru reels under scorching heat, temperatures touch 40 degrees Celsius

However, despite the rising heat, the state is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in April, offering a brief relief, according to weather experts.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaheatwaveMysuru

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