<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> region has been reeling under the scorching sun, with the maximum temperatures touching around 40 degrees Celsius in some taluks. </p><p>However, despite the rising heat, the state is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in April, offering a brief relief, according to weather experts. </p><p>The environmentalists attribute the soaring mercury levels to severe heatwave conditions, lack of pre-monsoon showers and reduced green cover.</p> .Rain respite from scorching heat in north Karnataka.<p>With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting temperatures above 38 degrees Celsius for the next four to five days in the Mysuru region, physicians warn of dehydration due to heat stroke, eye infections, and other issues during the peak of summer. The doctors have cautioned the people, especially senior citizens and children, to stay safe. </p><p>It may be mentioned that HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district reached a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on April 18, and Chamarajanagar recorded almost 39 degrees a few days ago.</p> .<p><strong>Cattle death</strong></p><p>Amidst the soaring temperatures, a cow and a buffalo died of dehydration, a few days ago in Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar district. Thus, the Chamarajanagar district administration and the Health department are on their toes, to ensure that no casualties occur in the district, due to the heatwave.</p><p>Speaking to DH, Dr Chidambar Rao, District Health Officer, Chamarajanagar, said, we have been following the advisories issued by the National Programme for Climate Change and Human Health Programme and the State Health department. "With the intensity increasing for the last 15 days, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sent a video message and the Health department issued guidelines and advisory for the public. The ground staff have been directed to educate the people on the do’s and don’ts during summer," he said.</p> .<p>"Besides, special beds have been designated and heat stroke wards have been set up at primary health centres, community health centres, taluk and district hospitals. The wards should be well-ventilated, with fans, ORS corner, IV drips, medicines for fever and others. So far, no case of sun stroke has been reported in Chamarajanagar district. However, there was one case of dehydration last week near Santhemarahalli and was discharged after stabilisation," he said. </p><p>Murthy of Gokulam said, this year’s summer is more intense and exhausting compared to last year. The heat has caused severe discomfort, forcing residents indoors, during peak hours. We get tired very fast. Hope we get rain soon, he said.</p> .<p>Dr N Umashankar Kumar, nodal officer, Agromet Field Unit, Naganahalli, Mysuru, said, Karnataka is likely to witness a hot summer season from April to June 2026, with above-normal temperatures and occasional heatwave conditions, according to the latest outlook issued by the IMD. </p><p>In April, parts of Karnataka are expected to record normal to above-normal daytime temperatures, while nights will remain warmer than usual. The IMD has indicated a higher likelihood of heatwave days in isolated regions of Karnataka. The residents should take precautions against heat exposure and stay updated with weather advisories, he stated.</p>