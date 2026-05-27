Mysuru region ramps up measures to tackle drinking water crisis as KRS, Kabini water levels dip

<p>Mysuru: With the water levels at the KRS and Kabini dams depleting fast, the district administrations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya </a>and Mysuru are taking all measures on a war-footing to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage in the coming days. </p><p>The water level of KRS dam on May 27 was 81.80 ft, against 124.80 ft maximum level and Kabini dam 2252.82 ft against 2284 ft. </p><p>With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">Indian Meteorological Department </a>(IMD) predicting deficit rains druing South West Monsoon, the authorities concerned are holding a series of meetings in the district and taluk levels, to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage this year.</p>.Over 1K borewells go dry, 652 villages grapple with acute water shortage in Karnataka.<p>Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed the officials to ensure that there is no problem in the drinking water supply to Mysuru city and also in taluks.</p><p>Mysuru region received deficit rains in April and May, so far. In case, there is no sufficient rainfall during the monsoon, the region is expected to face drinking water shortage. Steps should be taken to tackle the situation, the DC told the officials. </p><p>He said that, considering the current water availability in the KRS dam, there will be no shortage of drinking water until July. However, he stressed that water must be used judiciously and wastage should be avoided.</p><p>The local bodies should identify places that are facing drinking water problems and make a list of private borewells available nearby. All preparations should be made to avail water from the borewells, if there is a need, he added.</p><p>The officials should respond to the complaints by the public and take steps to resolve the issue. Otherwise, the issue will turn serious, he cautioned. </p><p><strong>Mandya</strong></p><p>Mandya ZP CEO K R Nandini has directed the officials concerned to take emergency measures to manage the drinking water problem in Mandya district.</p><p>The shortage of drinking water in various taluks of Mandya district, depleting water level in borewells, repair of water pipelines, disruption of water supply due to power problems were discussed in the meeting. The ZP CEO directed the officials to take up urgent works in villages facing problems, on priority. She stressed on repairing defunct motor pumpsets, digging of new borewells, supply of water through tankers if required, and also to take up temporary pipeline works.</p>.Karnataka govt prioritises drinking water as shortage looms. <p><strong>Helplines</strong></p><p>With helplines opened for addressing drinking water issues, she said that the complaints should be addressed immediately. She sought a list of complaints received and the steps taken to resolve them, to be submitted every week.</p><p>Hassan DC K S Lathakumari and Chamarajanagar DC Sri Roopa also held meetings with officials and chalked out plans to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in their respective districts.<br></p>