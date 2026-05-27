Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru region ramps up measures to tackle drinking water crisis as KRS, Kabini water levels dip

The water level of KRS dam on May 27 was 81.80 ft, against 124.80 ft maximum level and Kabini dam 2252.82 ft against 2284 ft.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaMysurudrinking water

Follow us on :

Follow Us