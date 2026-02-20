<p>Mysuru: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre said that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/stakeholders-pushed-for-lifting-ban-on-safari-3903769">safaris </a>will resume from Saturday. Officials should ensure that the SOPs and guidelines are followed. If they are violated, the officials will be held responsible, he warned. </p><p>He asked them to use 50% of safari vehicles and staff; use buses and less number of campers and jeeps. They should use 35% of the safari revenue to support the people of the villages on the forest fringes, including education of children and skill development of youth, providing fodder to cattle and so on.</p><p>Khandre held a meeting with Forest department officials of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts in Mysuru on Friday.</p><p>He asked them to be more alert in the 100 km eco-sensitive buffer zone around Bandipur and mitigate human-animal conflict. They should have 25 teams, one for every five km. They should use advanced technologies like thermal drone. They should ensure that the wildlife do not spoil crops or harm humans in villages. Patrolling vehicles should use e-patrolling and M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status), he said. </p>.Safari ban lifted: Tourism stakeholders, locals welcome, farmers' leaders oppose.<p>With summer ahead, he asked them to take steps to stop forest fire in Bandipur, NTR and BTR limits. He asked to ensure animals have adequate food and water in forest areas, and ensure that they don't come out in search of food or water, Khandre said. </p><p>He told them to take measures to improve green cover, by planting more trees by road side. </p><p>Conservator for Forest Ravishankar, BTR Director S Prabhakaran, NTR Director P A Seema, Project Tiger Director P Ramesh Kumar, DCFs I B Prabhu Gowda, K Paramesh, Sripathi, and Sonal participated. </p>