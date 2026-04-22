<p>Mysuru:<strong> </strong>A native of Mysuru and a professor at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-institute-of-technology">Indian Institute of Technology</a> (IIT) Delhi has been recently appointed as a member of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) high-level committee for Rapid Analytical Food Testing (RAFT).</p><p>P Hariprasad, a professor at the Centre for Rural Development and Technology, IIT Delhi, has been nominated along with eight other experts, as per the order issued by Satyen Kumar Panda, Advisor, Quality Assurance, FSSAI, on April 2.</p><p><strong>Career</strong></p><p>An expert with decades of experience in agricultural microbial biotechnology, applied secondary metabolomics, and the development of rapid detection kits, Hariprasad began his career as a Department of Biotechnology (DBT) Research Associate at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p>.FSSAI seeks six weeks from Supreme Court to submit proposal on food packet nutrition labelling . <p>In 2013, he joined the IIT Delhi as an assistant professor. He was promoted as Associate Professor in 2020 and as Professor in 2025.</p><p><strong>Research</strong></p><p>His research focuses on agricultural microbial biotechnology, applied secondary metabolites, and rapid detection kit development. His translational research bridges laboratory innovation with real-world agricultural applications, developing scalable microbial solutions and diagnostic tools that advance food security, rural livelihoods, and sustainable agricultural ecosystems.</p><p>Hariprasad has published numerous research papers and has been the recipient of several honors, including the PP Singhal Memorial Award from Pesticides India Industries.</p>