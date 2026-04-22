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Mysuru scientist nominated to FSSAI’s RAFT panel

In 2013, he joined the IIT Delhi as an assistant professor. He was promoted as Associate Professor in 2020 and as Professor in 2025.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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