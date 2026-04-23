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Mysuru SSLC pass percentage jumps to 94.50%, district slips to 20th rank

However no student has scored cent percent marks in Mysuru region including Mysuru, Hassan, Hassan or Chamarajanagar districts.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 08:47 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruSSLC examsslc resultsSSLC

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