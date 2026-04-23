<p>Mysuru: Even as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc">SSLC</a> results were announced on Thursday, the passing percentage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district has improved to 94.50% (by 13.12%) compared to previous year's 80.89%.</p>.<p>But as far as district wise ranking is concerned, Mysuru district has dropped at 20th place this year. </p>.<p>Mysuru district stood at the 15th place in State in the SSLC exam in 2025; 7th place (87.19%) in 2024; 19th place (89.53%) in 2023; and 11th place (91.37%) in 2022. </p>.<p>However no student has scored cent percent marks in Mysuru region including Mysuru, Hassan, Hassan or Chamarajanagar districts.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Hassan, Mandya improve performance, earn place in top 10.<p>Among as many as 33,976 students who appeared for the exam in Mysuru district, 32090 students have passed. </p>.<p>Hassan has stood at third place with a passing percentage of 97.51% compared to 90.88% of previous year's.</p>.<p>Mandya has stood at 5th place with a passing percentage of 97.45% compared to previous years' 83.44%. Chamarajanagar has stood at 91.89% with previous year's 83.16%. </p>