Mysuru: Statue of late CM Devaraja Urs replaced at new DC office complex

<p>Mysuru: Even as the 111th birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs is two months away, his statue which was unveiled in November last year has been replaced in front of the new DC office complex at Siddhartha Nagar, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>, on Thursday.</p><p>While there were mixed response on the resemblance of the old statue with Urs, the Mysuru district administration has got the new statue sculpted and replaced via Nirmithi Kendra. </p><p>Noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Sri Bala Rama idol of Ayodhya Sri Rama Mandira fame, has sculpted the new statue on Krishna Shile. It is 10 feet tall, (apart from the four feet tall pedestal).</p><p>Speaking to DH, Arun shared, "Besides Urs' family members, his fans, and political leaders, the people should accept the appearance of this landmark statue. So, I visited several places including Information department and collected his photographs. I studied his photographs during public appearance, and dress code."</p><p>"Devraja Urs was a pailwan (wrestler) and thus a tall, healthy, and well-built personality. I decided to sculpt his statue of his healthy age. After a prototype was approved, I sculpted the statue in six months - ten hours a day. I am satisfied that the general public, and government officials are happy with the appearance of the new statue," he said. </p>.Mysuru's Devraj Urs road to be vehicle free for 3 hours on first and fourth Sunday of every month.<p>Assistant Director for Kannada and Culture M D Sudarshan said, "The then CM Siddaramaiah and district minister H C Mahadevappa had instructed to change the statue during the unveiling as it was not up to the mark. As per DC Lakshmikanth Reddy's decision, the statue has been replaced with available funds, without seeking any additional funds. The old statue has been dismantled". </p><p>President of Devaraja Urs Prathime Prathishtana Samithi Zakir Hussain said: “Since Urs is from Kallahalli of Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, we decided to install his statue in Mysuru in 2018. We submitted a proposal to the State government in 2018. Members of the Samithi, along with MLC A H Vishwanath, met then CMs B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and also former CM Siddaramaiah over the years. The Department of Kannada and Culture (DKC) submitted a proposal to the government. On January 25, 2024, the government gave administrative approval and passed an order for installing the statue in Mysuru to mark ‘Karnataka Suvarna Sambhrama’ - 50th anniversary of renaming of Mysuru State as Karnataka, during Urs' tenure as CM. The DKC released Rs 92 lakh for the statue. We are happy with the appearance of the new statue". </p><p>Son of B S Yogiraj Shilpi and Saraswathi, a fifth generation sculptor, 43-year-old Arun, has done MBA. He quit his corporate job to continue sculpting in 2008. He has sculpted more than 100 popular statues - Sri Adishankaracharya at Kedarnath; Subash Chandra Bose at India Gate or Karthavya Path in Delhi; Dr B R Ambedkar for Department of Justice in Jaisalmer House, Delhi; and Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. Some of his works in Mysuru include statue of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Hardinge Circle; Ambedkar statue on Town Hall premises; white marble statue of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa at Vivekananda Circle; and six statues with the concept of ‘life is a journey’ at Mysuru railway station. </p><p>Arun's ancestors are grandfather B Basavanna Shilpi, great grandfather Chowdappa Shilpi and Chowdappa’s father Basappa Shilpi. He is also training several students.</p>