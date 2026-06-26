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Mysuru: Statue of late CM Devaraja Urs replaced at new DC office complex

Noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Sri Bala Rama idol of Ayodhya Sri Rama Mandira fame, has sculpted the new statue on Krishna Shile.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 13:32 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaMysuru

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