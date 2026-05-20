Mysuru: Technology-driven innovations taken up to meet societal, industrial needs, says CFTRI director

<p>Mysuru: Director of the CSIR-CFTRI Giridhar Parvatam said that the CFTRI continues to take up technology-driven innovations to address societal and industrial needs. </p><p>He said, "The CFTRI continues to extend support to the industries through technology transfer, by understanding and addressing their requirements effectively. This technology transfer initiative is a transformational process for industries."</p><p>He was speaking during the National Technology Day celebration at CSIR-CFTR, with the theme 'Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth' in Mysuru, recently.</p><p>Giridhar lauded the efforts of the CFTRI teams in developing the technologies that have significantly benefited the food industry. </p>.Minister asks CFTRI to 'reach Gen Z', boost digital outreach of food innovation.<p>He stressed that research and development works that could not progress beyond certain Technology Readiness Levels (TRLs) should be revisited on priority, as they could open up new dimensions in research and innovation. </p><p>Highlighting the impact of the CFTRI on industries and society, managing director of CEC Flavours and Fragrances A Apparao said that the short-term courses offered by the institute had played a significant role in shaping the professional journey of several students.</p><p>Several license agreements were exchanged, and certificates of appreciation were distributed to members of the Science and Technology team.</p><p>Dr Aashitosh A Inamdar, Scientist-G and Head, TTBD, presented an overview of the CFTRI’s industry engagements during 2025–26.</p>