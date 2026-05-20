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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Technology-driven innovations taken up to meet societal, industrial needs, says CFTRI director

Giridhar was speaking during the National Technology Day celebration at CSIR-CFTR, with the theme 'Responsible Innovation for Inclusive Growth' in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsTechnologyKarnatakaMysurucftriinnovations

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