Mysuru: The Indus Entrepreneurs to host 'Fireside Chat' to explore future of food

<p>Mysuru: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru </a>is hosting an event with the theme ‘FoodTech for Thought: Innovations Reshaping What We Eat’, in collaboration with CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), to explore the future of food innovation, on May 15, at 6 pm, at Hotel Arcor in Mysuru.</p><p>In a press note, Rajini, executive director of TiE Mysuru chapter, has said that the evening will be a fireside chat with S Vijayalakshmi, Scientist, CFTRI, on ‘Innovation, Enterprise and The Future of Food’.</p><p>“The session will explore how scientific research is being translated into commercially viable ventures and sustainable food solutions. Participants can gain insights into ventures and discover how Mysuru is becoming a growing hub for food innovation,” the press note states.</p>.CFTRI gets BioNEST incubator to nurture start-ups in food bioprocessing.<p>“The programme will feature startup showcases, by ventures emerging from CFTRI’s incubator, including Sugarcan Innovations, IndiMeat, and Iniya Bioprobes. These startups are working across sectors such as alternative proteins, meat innovation, biotechnology, and bio-diagnostics,” said Rajini.</p><p>She informed that the event will be held for TiE members and invited guests, while non-members can attend for a fee of Rs 1,500, inclusive of GST.</p><p>For information, contact: 97407 95154 or mail to: ed@mysuru.tie.org</p>