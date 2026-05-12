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Mysuru: The Indus Entrepreneurs to host 'Fireside Chat' to explore future of food

The evening will be a fireside chat with S Vijayalakshmi, Scientist, CFTRI, on ‘Innovation, Enterprise and The Future of Food’.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:56 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 17:56 IST
India NewsIndiaKarnatakaMysuruFood

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