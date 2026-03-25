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Mysuru: Three-day Ekatma Manava Darshan starts at KSOU; Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to deliver special lecture

Conference attracted controversy, State government issued order to cancel it.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsMysuruDharmendra PradhanKSOU

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