<p>Mysuru: The tree-day ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan’ Bharat’s Worldview, an international academic conference, organised by Karnataka unit of Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, from March 25 to 27, started as per schedule at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Muktagangotri campus, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>It can be noted that the issue on the conference was raised by Congress MLC Ramesh Babu in the Karnataka Legislative Council on Monday and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar replied that the State government will not allow the KSOU to hold the lecture series, organised to mark 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’ (Ekatma Manavvad).</p><p>Following this, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V Halase was served a showcause notice on Monday itself. The VC replied on Tuesday. However, on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary for Universities, Higher Education department, N Kumar issued an order cancelling the event not satisfied by the reply of the VC.</p>.Silent protest in Mysuru on March 25 to 'protect dignity' of Hindu seers.<p>According to Hanumanthachar Joshi, a member of the organising committee, a special exhibition, as part of the conference, showcasing India’s heritage and achievements was inaugurated by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, as per schedule on Wednesday morning and the sessions and paper presentations are being held as per the schedule.</p><p>Joshi said, Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of State Universities Thawar Chand Gehlot will formally inaugurate the conference at 5 pm on Wednesday as scheduled. “The Governor will arrive in Mysuru at 4 pm and he will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple atop the Chamundi Hill and then take part in the conference, before leaving for Bengaluru,” he said.</p><p>According to a press note from Prajna Pravah, ‘Ekatma Manava Darshan’ is a philosophy based on Indian vision, spirituality, and sociology that seeks to achieve balance and harmony between the individual, society, and nature. The conference will bring together vice-chancellors, registrars, professors, research scholars, and policy experts from across Karnataka and India from various Indian universities and institutions, along with experts and thinkers in social and political sciences.</p><p>Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, VC Halase, Registrar S K Naveen Kumar, convenor of Prajna Pravah, Karnataka south, Pradeep Bharadwaja, and director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation Binay Kumar Singh will be present in the inaugural ceremony.</p><p>Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, will deliver a special lecture on March 26, Thursday. The concluding ceremony on March 27 will feature Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, as chief guest.</p>