<p>Mysuru: If all goes well, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> will get a hi-tech cocoon market soon. The works are expected to begin in a couple of months. The project has been initiated and a two-acre-land is identified for the purpose after the Karnataka State government gave an approval during the recent Cabinet meeting and sanctioned Rs 20 crore. </p><p>The silk cocoon market is currently functioning at a rented building on the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard at Bandipalya, in Mysuru. The government cocoon market was established in Mysuru, for the convenience of local sericulturists in 2019. The market facilitates the open auction of silk cocoons (Bivoltine and Multivoltine) to support the local silk industry. It is serving as a key commercial hub for sericulturists to sell their produce directly to buyers. </p><p>However, the present market is just an open hall. There is a space constraint, with the farmers of Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts unloading the cocoons for auction, and with reelers waiting to purchase them through auction. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Rachappa, nodal officer of Sericulture department for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district, who is also the joint director, at Bilidevalaya, said, "The government gave an official nod to establish a hi-tech Cocoon Market. Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh showed interest in the project and two acres of land, near Hosahundi, behind Bandipalya, has been identified. The detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted and approval is awaited. The works are expected to begin soon".</p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a new cocoon market would be established in Mysuru, in association with NABARD, in the last year's budget. The Sericulture department submitted a proposal to the government in this regard, and approval was given. A high-level meeting was held with the Sericulture Minister, after which two acres of land was allocated for the building.</p><p>Sericulture Joint Director, Mysuru, B R Prathibha said, the works will begin once the DPR is approved. "The hi-tech market will have a huge hall for the farmers to keep their cocoons, separate rest rooms for women and reelers, canteen, security room, police outpost and other facilities," she said.</p><p>Currently, there is a transaction of around 2,000 to 3,000 kg of cocoons, every day. Around 25 to 50 farmers and reelers attend the auction everyday. Most of the reelers are from Kollegal, Malavalli and Mandya. The business is brisk only if the reelers are more. The new set up will have a capacity to trade around 10 to 12 tonnes of cocoons every day. </p><p>There are government e-bidding, e-transaction, and e-payment systems at the cocoon market and the rate is fixed without any interference. Once the transaction is completed by noon, the farmers get the money in their bank accounts within a few hours, officials said. </p><p>More than 2,500 people are involved in sericulture in Mysuru district and mulberry is grown on around 3,000 to 4,000 hectares.</p>