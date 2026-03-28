<p>Bengaluru: A regional drug testing laboratory will be established in Mysuru, the state government announced on Friday. </p>.<p>Currently, Mysuru is the only revenue division without a testing laboratory. Drug samples from Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar are currently being sent to Bengaluru for testing. The new laboratory is being set up to ensure that the testing can be done in Mysuru, the Health and Family Welfare Department said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The department will use the current workforce and equipment of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department laboratory in Mysuru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The new lab will require 15 people who will be transferred from Bengaluru, Hubballi and Ballari labs. Other equipment will also be transferred from the same labs, the department said. </p>