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Mysuru to get regional drug testing laboratory

Currently, Mysuru is the only revenue division without a testing laboratory.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:05 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:05 IST
KarnatakaMysuruDrug Test

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