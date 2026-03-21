<p>Mysuru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>-based cultural organisation Ganabharathi has organised a celebration of the 250th birth anniversary (jayanti) of Muttuswamy Dikshitar on March 23, Monday, at 6 pm at Ganabharathi Veenesheshanna Bhavana, on Adichunchanagiri Road, in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru.</p>.<p>Musician R Vishweshwran will inaugurate the event, followed by a vocal duet by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore">Bangalore</a> Brothers Hariharan and Ashok, accompanied by Muttur Srinidhi on violin, Tumkur B Ravishankar on mridanga and Raghunandan Vyasarao on ghata.</p>.Illegal chopping of 46 trees: Greens to take up mega protest demanding action against accused in Mysuru.<p>The programme is co-sponsored by The Devagitam Charitable Trust, according to a press note from C G Ravishankar, secretary of Ganabharathi.</p>.<p>The Bangalore Brothers are a popular Carnatic vocal duo – M B Hariharan and S Ashok - close friends rather than siblings. Known for their synchronised performances, they are disciples of mridangam maestro H S Sudhindra and are 'A' Grade artists of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-road">All India Radio</a>.</p>