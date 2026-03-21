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Mysuru to host Dikshitar’s 250th birth anniversary celebration at Ganabharathi

The programme is co-sponsored by The Devagitam Charitable Trust, according to a press note from C G Ravishankar, secretary of Ganabharathi.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:50 IST
Karnataka NewsMusicMysuru

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