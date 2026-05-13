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Mysuru Travels Association to promote state tourism from June 5 to 7

3-day event to be held from June 5.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:27 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:27 IST
Karnataka NewsTourismMysuru

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