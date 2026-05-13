Mysuru Travels Association to promote state tourism from June 5 to 7

<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru Travels Association is all set to host Mysuru Travel Mart (MTM)-2026 to promote the tourism of Karnataka especially <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> further as destinations greater prominence at national and global maps. </p><p>They are hosting the three day event in collaboration with Central and State Tourism Departments, Karnataka Tourism Department, Mysore Hotel Owners Association, SKAL International-Mysuru and other organisations at the Jagannath Centre for Arts and Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar in Mysuru from June 5 to 7 between 10am and 8pm. </p><p>On June 5, at 11am, Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to inaugurate the event along with State tourism minister H K Patil, district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, Mysuru-Kodagu, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodiyar and Chamaraja constituency MLA Harish Gowda. </p>.Domestic circuits gain as PM’s appeal to curb foreign trips, global headwinds shape outbound travel.<p>At a press meet on Wednesday, President of MTA and FOAM, B S Prashanth informed that on June 6, they are hosting panel discussions by experts on a range of topics including 'Media and Tourism', ‘Film City in Mysuru’ and ‘Tourism and Sustainable development'. </p><p>Recognising the significant contributions for the tourism sector, they are even honoring and presenting awards to 15 people from the hospitality sector including hotels, resorts, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tourism">tourism</a> stakeholders and those who are contributing for the development of the tourism sector at the 'SKAL International Mysuru Tourism and Hospitality' awards night the same day.</p>.Travel industry braces for hit from PM Modi's appeal to avoid foreign trips.<p> The mart will feature stalls by tourism exhibitors of not just Mysuru, Kodagu, but different districts of the State. There will be participants from different States from across the Country including Jaipur of Rajasthan, Bhuvenashwar of Odisha, Kerala, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and even several international tourism exhibitors. About 250 hosted buyers from across the country and nearly 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the event.</p><p>President, SKAL International-Mysuru and Chairman, MTM-2026, C A Jayakumar, Mysore Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda were present in the press meet. </p>