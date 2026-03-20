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Mysuru: Tusker gets stuck under railway barricades, escapes safely

The elephant had come in search of fodder, after jumping over the railway barricade near Uduvepura-Ayyanakere hamlets, in Hunsur range of Hanagodu hobli, Hunsur taluk.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 17:48 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 17:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurunagarholetusker

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