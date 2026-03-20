<p>Hunsur (Mysuru dist): A 20-year-old tusker that had strayed out of the forest in search of food got trapped under a railway track barricade on the fringes of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagarahole">Nagarahole</a> forest. After struggling for some time, it managed to free itself and return to the forest.</p>.<p>The elephant had come in search of fodder, after jumping over the railway barricade near Uduvepura-Ayyanakere hamlets, in Hunsur range of Hanagodu hobli, Hunsur taluk. </p><p>When the locals tried to chase it away, it tried to get through the railway barricade one metre above the ground, but got stuck between the rails. However, it tried and was successful to come out and walk towards the forest.</p>.Elephant rescued in Kodagu .<p>Hunsur Range Forest Officer Subramanya said, "The incident occurred when the locals tried to chase the jumbo into the forest. A few elephants usually cross over the barricades in search of food."</p>.<p>As there was a suspicion that the jumbo might have been injured, the Forest Department personnel monitored its movement with the help of a drone camera. The jumbo was seen feeding on fodder and has not suffered any injuries, the officials said.</p>