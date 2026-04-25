<p>Hampapura: Two people on a morning walk, had a narrow escape from a wild jumbo and ended up with injuries, at Hampapura village in HD Kote taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru district</a>, on Friday.</p>.<p>Siddegowda of Hampapura and Marilinga of Madduru village, Mysuru taluk, are the injured.</p>.<p>It is said that the duo had gone for a morning walk as usual, when a wild jumbo suddenly came on the road from the nearby field. As soon as they saw the jumbo, they started running, but slipped and fell down. The jumbo attacked them with its trunk. Following their screams, the jumbo ran out from the spot.</p>.Karnataka: Coffee plantation worker injured in jumbo attack.<p>Range Forest Officer Ravikumar and staff rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment.</p>.<p>Ravikumar said, “Two people suffered minor injuries in the wild jumbo attack. As both are senior citizens, they are weak. They have been admitted to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hospital">hospital</a> and are recovering. The jumbo might have come from the Saragur forest area. The department personnel are observing the movements of the jumbo. If necessary, an operation to rescue the jumbo will be launched”.</p>