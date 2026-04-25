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Mysuru: Two on morning walk injured in wild jumbo attack

Range Forest Officer Ravikumar and staff rushed to the spot and shifted the duo to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 01:16 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 01:16 IST
Karnataka NewselephantattackAIISH Mysuru

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