Mysuru: Unfinished road excavation works troubles residents

<p>Mysuru: Prolonged road excavation works recently, in and around Paduvarahalli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>, have left several stretches dug up and poorly restored for over a month, causing inconvenience and safety risks. The residents have urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to expedite the work and ensure proper road restoration, after laying the pipelines.</p><p>The works, undertaken to install underground drainage pipelines, have resulted in the roads being dug up across multiple streets. The locals allege that the trenches have been refilled, but, leaving uneven surfaces and loose soil on the roads.</p>.<p>Lakshmi, a shopkeeper in front of Paduvarahalli Park, Maari Gudi Road, said that the road had been left in a half-done condition for weeks. “What we see now is neither a proper road nor a worksite,” she said. Many residents point at the road condition, marked by loose soil, uneven surface, and exposed section, that makes commuting dangerous.</p><p>In some nearby areas, portions of the work remain incomplete, with open patches and uneven trenches, making it difficult for vehicles to pass. Many households have to step out by crossing deep trenches on wooden planks.</p>.MLC Shivakumar announces hi-tech ambulance for KR Hospital in Mysuru.<p>Residents complain that this has affected accessibility, particularly for emergency services, delivery vehicles and school transport. “It is not just about completing the drainage work. The roads must be restored properly, for safely,” Arjun, a resident, said.</p><p>On sunny days, the stretches turn dusty, with passing vehicles raising clouds of dust, affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents and shopkeepers. Locals said the situation has become a persistent nuisance, impacting both mobility and health.</p><p>During rainy days, the loosely filled mud turns slippery, increasing the risk of accidents for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. “It becomes dangerous, especially for elderly people and children. There have already been instances of people slipping and falling down,” said Sandhya, a resident.</p><p>The issue highlights the broader challenge of balancing infrastructure upgrades with public convenience, as incomplete civic works continue to affect everyday life in Mysuru city.</p>