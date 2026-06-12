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Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Unfinished road excavation works troubles residents

The locals allege that the trenches have been refilled, but, leaving uneven surfaces and loose soil on the roads.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 17:18 IST
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Incomplete road works, for over a month, at Paduvarahalli, in Mysuru city. DH Photo

Incomplete road works, for over a month, at Paduvarahalli, in Mysuru city. DH Photo

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Published 12 June 2026, 17:18 IST
IndiaKarnatakaMysuru

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