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Mysuru: 'Vidyadaan' being held by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana to donate used books to needy students

Secretary of BJS Deepak Bohra said that the donors can reach their used books at four drop-off points in Mysuru city, on three Sundays – May 3, May 10 and 17, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruBooks

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