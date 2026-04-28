<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> chapter of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) is holding ‘Vidyadaan’, a unique way to donate knowledge for students from first PUC and above, with the theme ‘Donate knowledge, Empower futures’.</p><p>President of the Mysuru chapter of BJS Rajan Baghmar said that it is a step towards creating positivity in education. “The students and those who have completed their education can donate their used textbooks – from first PUC and above – to empower deserving students of economically backward families, to build their future in a brighter way,” he said.</p><p>Secretary of BJS Deepak Bohra said that the donors can reach their used books at four drop-off points in Mysuru city, on three Sundays – May 3, May 10 and 17, from 10 am to 1 pm. "This initiative promotes the habit of giving back to the society, among youngsters," he said.</p>.21 volumes of 'Bharat BoudhIKS' books released in Mysuru.<p><strong>The drop-off points are:</strong> Sri Sthanak Bhavan, Mahaveer Nagar,Mysuru; Sri Terapanth Sabha Bhavan, Vani Vilas Road; Adeshwar Vatika, T Narsipur Road, Nazarbad; and Kunthunath Bhavan, Manasara Road, Ittigegud, Mysuru, said BJS treasurer Manohar Sankala.</p><p><strong>Contact:</strong> Koushik Rathod Jain on 79963 35666, Puneet Jugraj on 95380 25545, Akshay Vanigota on 99720 03500, or Himanshu Achha on 86180 51838, Vikram Kawad on 99457 59730 and Suraj Gandhi on 98444 16664, according to project director Himanshu Achha.</p>